Joyce Milton Rotenberry
February 20, 2021
Joyce Milton Rotenberry, 85, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 from complications of COVID-19. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Elta Milton; husband of 50 years, Paul Rotenberry; and brother, Bobby Milton.
She is survived by her two daughters, Karen Bischof (Jerry) and Kelly Wittkopf (Joe), of Richmond; grandson, Grant (Blair), and great-granddaughter, Annie, of Atlanta; and granddaughter, Kirsten, of Richmond.
Joyce was born and raised in Roanoke. She and Paul were high school sweethearts and married in 1955 when he played football at Georgia Tech. After graduation, they returned to Roanoke to raise their family. They joined Hidden Valley Country Club and enjoyed playing golf and socializing with friends.
Joyce and Paul retired to Myrtle Beach where she spent many happy years. Joyce never met a stranger and cared deeply for all. The family would like to thank the staff of VCU Home Based Primary Care and Beth Sholom for their care and support of our Mom.
A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at a later date in Myrtle Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Children's Hospital Foundation of Richmond: 1006 East Marshall Street, Box 980693, Richmond, VA 23298 or chfrichmond.org/donate
Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 28, 2021.