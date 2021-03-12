Menu
Joyce Marie Simmons
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Joyce Marie Simmons

March 8, 2021

Joyce Marie Simmons went home to be with our Lord and Savior. She was preceded in death by her parents, Buster and Irene Campbell and many other family and friends.

She was survived by two brothers, Ronnie and Pete Thornhill; three sisters, Gail Wright, Lelia Potts, and Hazel Dooley; fiancé, Eddie Kennington; children, Willie T. Peters, and wife, Desiree, and Lisa Porterfield and fiancé, William Thomason; goddaughter, Amanda White (husband, Sean); grandchildren, Landon, Dominic, and Izabella Peters, Brittney Woods, Melanie Dent, Timothy Karnes, Abigail and Jocelyn Thomason, Tyler Cundiff, and Triston Conley. Joyce is also survived by her special friend, Karen Woods and many others.

Joyce was an angel here on Earth, the light in every room, and the rock for so many. She never met a stranger and would give her last possession to those in need. She was the neighborhood mom and welcomed everyone into her home as if they were family. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, she lived her days cherishing every moment with them making unforgettable memories. She was a beautiful soul inside and out; she will be missed by so many that have been blessed to meet her.

On Saturday, March 13, 2021, the family will hold a viewing from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m.

Oakeys Roanoke Chapel

318 Church Ave
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA
Mar
13
Service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA
