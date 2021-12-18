Joyce Lawhorn Spangler



September 22, 1943 - December 15, 2021



Joyce L. Spangler, 78, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Born on September 22, 1943, in Lexington, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Vaden "Piggie" Lawhorn and Thelma Coffey Lawhorn.



She was also preceded in death by stepmother, Jean Smals Lawhorn; grandchild, Angel Spangler; brothers, Stanley Lawhorn, Richard "Ritchie" Lawhorn, and Kenneth "Skin" Lawhorn.



Surviving are her sons, Mark Spangler (Pam), Paul Spangler, Christopher Spangler, and Michael Spangler; four grandchildren, Victoria (Clayton), Chase, Jordan (Kaila), and Holly; two great-grandchildren, Harley and Brody; sisters, Carol (Will), Sharon "Sissy", and Janice (Wayne); and numerous nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Glade Creek Cemetery, Blue Ridge, Va. with Pastor Ethan Callison officiating.



The family extends their gratitude to the staff of Pheasant Ridge Nursing & Rehab for their devoted care of Joyce.



Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 18, 2021.