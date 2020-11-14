Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Juanita Dawn Dawn Blount-Gilbert
1971 - 2020
BORN
1971
DIED
2020
Blount-Gilbert

Juanita Dawn

July 26, 1971

November 7, 2020

Dawn Blount-Gilbert, 49, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Born July 26, 1971, to parents surviving her, Barry Blount and Sharon Gustafson; and preceded in death by grandmother, Juanita Lois Bradley.

She is also survived by husband, Bobby Gilbert Jr.; children, Katelyn Johnson, Sadie Gilbert and Joshua O'Conner; and her grandson, Jackson O'Conner.

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Valley Funeral Home with visitation at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Valley Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.