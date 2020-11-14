Blount-GilbertJuanita DawnJuly 26, 1971November 7, 2020Dawn Blount-Gilbert, 49, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Born July 26, 1971, to parents surviving her, Barry Blount and Sharon Gustafson; and preceded in death by grandmother, Juanita Lois Bradley.She is also survived by husband, Bobby Gilbert Jr.; children, Katelyn Johnson, Sadie Gilbert and Joshua O'Conner; and her grandson, Jackson O'Conner.Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Valley Funeral Home with visitation at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.