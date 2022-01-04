Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Juanita Kirk Harvey
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Juanita Kirk Harvey

January 15, 1934 - January 2, 2022

Juanita Kirk Harvey, 87, left this world peaceably from her home on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Juanita was born to Clyde and Lucy Kirk on January 15, 1934. She pursued her dream of becoming a cosmetologist and became the owner of the Corner Beaty Shop in Christiansburg. Juanita was married to the love of her life, George M. Harvey for over 60 years. Together, they had five children, George, Pamela, Tracy, Brad and Ken.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Harvey; parents, Clyde and Lucy Kirk; grandson, Cole Harvey; and brothers, Joseph Kirk, Clyde Kirk Jr., Charles Kirk and Gerald Kirk.

Juanita's passion in life was her family. She loved spending time in her kitchen preparing meals, gardening and caring for her home. She consistently exhibited a strong work ethic and was successful in several business adventures. She had a great sense of humor and embraced each day with joy. During the last few years, she faced her illness with great strength, determination and a new love for old Western shows. She always had a smile and a mischievous twinkle in her eyes. She lived her life by example and all that knew her are a better person simply by knowing her.

Juanita's memory will be cherished by her family. She is survived by her children and spouses, George Harvey Jr. and wife, Lisa of Radford, Pamela Harvey of Christiansburg, Tracy Harvey and wife, Susan of Meggett, S.C., Brad Harvey and wife, Stephanie of Dublin, Ken Harvey and wife, Kelli of Radford; 15 grandchildren; and her sisters, Mary Sutphin of Christiansburg, Barbara Shelburne of Boones Mill, and Sally Cox and her husband, Elwood of Christiansburg.

The family would like to especially thank Barbara Wilson, Shirley Blevins, Shirley Vicars, and Cindy Collins Horton Companion Care and her staff.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Clyde F. and Lucy Kirk Nursing Scholarship Fund, Radford University Foundation, Inc., PO Box 6915, Radford, VA 24142.

The Harvey family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
Juanita was a beautiful person - kind, caring, loving - and was the soul of her family. She made everyone around her feel appreciated - as if they were the most important person in the room. She was the true love of her husband’s life (George Harvey even surpassing his passion for bird hunting and, later in life, golf). Juanita was a nurturing mother, an incredible chef (her German Chocolate cake was the stuff of legend), and a pillar of her family and community.
We shall miss her but will celebrate a life filled with accomplishments, love, immeasurable joy and a legacy well marked by her good deeds. Rest In Peace dear lady.
Phillip Buchanan
Family
January 15, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nathaniel & Cheryl Harvey
Family
January 15, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Crystal Cox
Friend
January 12, 2022
Mary Beth and Rex
January 8, 2022
So very sorry for your loss. May our Lord grant you peace and comfort and may memories of happy healthy times bring many smiles. In Christ love, Charles Judy
Charles Judy
January 6, 2022
I am one of the many lives that Juanita touched during her life and I loved her. I am so sorry for your loss
Pam MathenaMathena
Family
January 5, 2022
To the Harvey Family, I send my sincere sympathy to all of you for the loss of this kind and caring lady. Juanita hire me as a shampoo girl at Corner Beauty Shop when I was 16 years old. She had hired my older sister just a month or so before. She gave us a lot of training as apprentices and my sister eventually got her hairdressers license and loved it. She worked for Juanita until she got married and moved to New York state where she also became licensed and worked as a hairdresser there until she had children and became a stay at home mother. Sorry to say that I became allergic to the chemicals used and had to leave that field. Juanita was great to work for and was so kind to us always. She taught us a lot and helped to shape us into the independent women we became. I will always remember her fondly and with gratitude.

Micki Viers
Coworker
January 5, 2022
To your entire family , your Mother was a very caring and kind person. Sending you my sincere condolences during this sad time for you all. Keeping each and everyone of you in my thoughts and prayers. Sincerely Terrie Tuck Hancock
Terrie Turner Hancock
Friend
January 4, 2022
She was such a sweet lady! Prayers and healing thoughts for the Harvey family.
Chuck and Valerie Hayes
Friend
January 4, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Our thoughts and prayers for your family.
Freddie and Kathy Bishop, Amy and Eric Berry, Becky Bishop, Norma Bishop
Kathy Bishop
Friend
January 4, 2022
Heaven just gained a beautiful angel. So honored to have gotten to know her. She will definitely be missed by so many people. I truly loved her.
Shirley Vicars
Friend
January 4, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Marty Breeden
Friend
January 4, 2022
Thinking of all of you! Harvey and I enjoyed visiting at your Mothers house. She was always a joy to talk to. We always left feeling so happy and glad that we had made the visit.
Nina Lemmon , Woodbury , Ga.
January 4, 2022
Prayers to her family. Juanita was always kind and a pleasure to be with.
Susan Lockwood
Friend
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results