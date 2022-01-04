Juanita Kirk Harvey
January 15, 1934 - January 2, 2022
Juanita Kirk Harvey, 87, left this world peaceably from her home on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Juanita was born to Clyde and Lucy Kirk on January 15, 1934. She pursued her dream of becoming a cosmetologist and became the owner of the Corner Beaty Shop in Christiansburg. Juanita was married to the love of her life, George M. Harvey for over 60 years. Together, they had five children, George, Pamela, Tracy, Brad and Ken.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Harvey; parents, Clyde and Lucy Kirk; grandson, Cole Harvey; and brothers, Joseph Kirk, Clyde Kirk Jr., Charles Kirk and Gerald Kirk.
Juanita's passion in life was her family. She loved spending time in her kitchen preparing meals, gardening and caring for her home. She consistently exhibited a strong work ethic and was successful in several business adventures. She had a great sense of humor and embraced each day with joy. During the last few years, she faced her illness with great strength, determination and a new love for old Western shows. She always had a smile and a mischievous twinkle in her eyes. She lived her life by example and all that knew her are a better person simply by knowing her.
Juanita's memory will be cherished by her family. She is survived by her children and spouses, George Harvey Jr. and wife, Lisa of Radford, Pamela Harvey of Christiansburg, Tracy Harvey and wife, Susan of Meggett, S.C., Brad Harvey and wife, Stephanie of Dublin, Ken Harvey and wife, Kelli of Radford; 15 grandchildren; and her sisters, Mary Sutphin of Christiansburg, Barbara Shelburne of Boones Mill, and Sally Cox and her husband, Elwood of Christiansburg.
The family would like to especially thank Barbara Wilson, Shirley Blevins, Shirley Vicars, and Cindy Collins Horton Companion Care and her staff.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Clyde F. and Lucy Kirk Nursing Scholarship Fund, Radford University Foundation, Inc., PO Box 6915, Radford, VA 24142.
The Harvey family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
.
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 4, 2022.