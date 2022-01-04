To the Harvey Family, I send my sincere sympathy to all of you for the loss of this kind and caring lady. Juanita hire me as a shampoo girl at Corner Beauty Shop when I was 16 years old. She had hired my older sister just a month or so before. She gave us a lot of training as apprentices and my sister eventually got her hairdressers license and loved it. She worked for Juanita until she got married and moved to New York state where she also became licensed and worked as a hairdresser there until she had children and became a stay at home mother. Sorry to say that I became allergic to the chemicals used and had to leave that field. Juanita was great to work for and was so kind to us always. She taught us a lot and helped to shape us into the independent women we became. I will always remember her fondly and with gratitude.





