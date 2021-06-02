Dear Sharon and Family-- I am sorry I couldn't be at the visitation of funeral as I was out of town for work and didn't get back until Friday night. I am happy to have known Juanita at church for many years, and later delighted to honor her tennis career as the Chairperson of the Roanoke Regional Tennis Hall of Fame. We are sorry she won't be able to be honored in Sept in person at the FIRST Regional Hall of Fame induction. But, we were happy to get her the letter and plaque earlier this year. Blessings on her, and the entire family and with time I hope this acute grief and loss will pass to warm, sweet memories.

Dwight Holland, MD, PhD Other June 7, 2021