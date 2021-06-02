Juanita Jeannette Reed Stanley
February 17, 1925 - June 1, 2021
Juanita Jeannette Reed Stanley of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, following complications from a hip fracture in March of 2021.
Her husband of 61 years, Jack D. Stanley, predeceased her in 2009. Born on February 17, 1925, on Grandin Road in Roanoke, she was a daughter of Clyde S. and Lucy S. Reed, and sister to June R. Morris and Wanda R. Nelson, all who predeceased her.
Juanita is survived by her daughter, Sharon Lindsey Stanley and fiancé, Jack L. Watts, and her devoted granddaughter, Sarah Whitney Hobbs of Roanoke. Also surviving are nieces, Linda N. Polhamus, Patricia A. Morris, Cynthia M. Bourgeois, Sheila S. Long, and Cathy Grampp, and nephews, Michael Morris and Larry Stanley.
Juanita was a charter member of Grandin Court Baptist Church. She served on the Historical Committee and was a trustee. She was also a volunteer in the Ministry Activity Center.
A 1942 graduate of Jefferson High School, Juanita excelled in academics and sports. She was editor of the Latin newspaper and represented Jefferson High School all four years in the State Latin Tournament. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, President of the Girls Athletic Club, as well as the Girls Tennis Champion. She attended American University while working with the Federal Security Agency in Washington, D.C.
Her 37-year career of Federal Service was primarily with the Social Security Administration as a Claims Representative and as Operations Analyst for quality control for the district office.
Juanita was an avid tennis player and began playing at Fishburn Park at age 12. She won the Roanoke City-County Women's Singles Championship seven times from 1946 to 1951 and 1960. She also won four doubles championships. She was a finalist in the Virginia State Women's Tournament in singles and doubles in 1951. She loved her Saturday morning family tennis at Ridgewood Farms for more than 50 years. She continued to play competitive tennis until 2016 when her daughter and tennis partner, Sharon, broke her arm and could no longer play. Juanita reluctantly hung up her collection of more than 60 tennis racquets.
Juanita was recognized by "The Roanoke Times Sports of our Times in 1999" as Number 8 (and the only woman) of the Top 10 "Best of the Rest" in 1940 to 1949 era of athletics in the state.
In 2020, Juanita was inducted into the inaugural class of the Roanoke Regional Tennis Hall of Fame in the Player category for her tennis accomplishments. Other hobbies she enjoyed in her younger years included acting and flying a Piper Cub.
A "special thank you" to her wonderful caregivers, Sandra Adkins, Linda Watkins, Priscilla Walker and Lynn Price. With their care, she was able to remain in her home until the age of 96. Much appreciation to Dr. Somorin for his kindness and care of Juanita at Lewis Gale Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Grandin Court Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Burial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grandin Court Baptist Church in memory of Juanita. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
As mom always said, "I got a good draw." No Mom, WE got the good draw!
Published by Roanoke Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.