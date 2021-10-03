Judith Lee Angle
April 2, 1947 - September 18, 2021
Judith Lee Angle, 74, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Thomas C. and Irene G. Angle.
Judith was a great sister, daughter, and friend. She graduated from James Madison University and was a teacher for many years at Botetourt Intermediate School in Fincastle.
Surviving is her brother, Thomas Angle. A special thank you to her friends and caregivers, Scottie, Cathe, Becky, Debbie, Doris, and Vikki.
Services will be private. Online condolences can be made at www.Oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 3, 2021.