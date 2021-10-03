Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith Lee Angle
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Judith Lee Angle

April 2, 1947 - September 18, 2021

Judith Lee Angle, 74, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Thomas C. and Irene G. Angle.

Judith was a great sister, daughter, and friend. She graduated from James Madison University and was a teacher for many years at Botetourt Intermediate School in Fincastle.

Surviving is her brother, Thomas Angle. A special thank you to her friends and caregivers, Scottie, Cathe, Becky, Debbie, Doris, and Vikki.

Services will be private. Online condolences can be made at www.Oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s North Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So sorry to hear of Judith's passing. Prayers for her family.
Patricia l Stanley
School
October 4, 2021
Debbie Gatewood
Friend
October 3, 2021
Debbie Gatewood
Friend
October 3, 2021
In loving memory of my friend. I will love and miss you always.
Debbie Gatewood
Friend
October 3, 2021
Just got this notice from our William Fleming High School email that Judy had died. My sister, Susan, and I have known her for a long time from attending Huntington Court Methodist Church together too. As well as our parents knowing her parents. So many of kids at this church went to Fleming too. I am sorry for your loss.
Martha Peters Wertz
School
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results