Judith Lee AngleApril 2, 1947 - September 18, 2021Judith Lee Angle, 74, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Thomas C. and Irene G. Angle.Judith was a great sister, daughter, and friend. She graduated from James Madison University and was a teacher for many years at Botetourt Intermediate School in Fincastle.Surviving is her brother, Thomas Angle. A special thank you to her friends and caregivers, Scottie, Cathe, Becky, Debbie, Doris, and Vikki.Services will be private. Online condolences can be made at www.Oakeys.com