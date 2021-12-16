Judith Crews Bales
February 25, 1942 - December 13, 2021
Judith Crews Bales, 79 of Narrows, Va. departed this life on Monday, December 13, 2021 surrounded by the loving care of her family. Born February 25, 1942 in West Virginia, Judith was a daughter of the late Cecil and Juanita Thompson Crews.
In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Basil Bales; a brother, Junior Crews; and a sister Doris "Dot" Blankenship.
Left to cherish her memory to their hearts are her sons, Chad Bales (Sara), and Jerrod Bales (Chasity); grandchildren, Andrew Bales, Ethan Bales, Virginia Bales, and Kimberly Perdue; and great-grandchildren, Nova Lee Perdue, and Aurora Perdue.
There will be a funeral service conducted on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Kendall Funeral Home Chapel in Pembroke. Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Kendall Funeral Home. A guestbook is available by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com
. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to be serving the Bales family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2021.