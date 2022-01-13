Judith Christine "Judy" Gardner
July 16, 1940 - January 12, 2022
Judith Christine "Judy" Jackson Gardner, age 81, of Narrows, Va. (Wolf Creek), passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Born July 16, 1940, in Peterstown, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Harry Paul Sr. and Dorothy Lucille Mann Jackson.
Judy graduated from Peterstown High School in 1958 and worked at Celanese Corporation in Beaming until she started her family. Judy was a cheerleader for the Peterstown Pirates, and she continued to cheer for her extended family members' many sports teams. She especially enjoyed traveling with her grandsons' teams and was known for her special whistle. Family was very important to her, and she and Lew hosted the Fourth of July picnic for family and friends for almost 40 years. Judy loved spending time outdoors working on her landscaping and photographing the beautiful Wolf Creek sunsets.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Lewyn Carlton "Lew" Gardner; two sisters, Bernice Skelton and Edna Wills; and two brothers, Harry Paul "Bud" Jackson and Lloyd B. "Peanut" Jackson. Survivors include her son, Glenn Matthew Gardner (Kim) of Pearisburg, Va.; daughter, Sharon Gardner Young (Glenn) of Christiansburg, Va.; grandsons, Reagan Gardner Young and Caleb Gardner Young of Christiansburg, Va.; two brothers, Elden "Eldie" Jackson (Doris), and Donald "Don" Jackson (Donna), all of Bozoo, W.Va.; one sister, Anne "Annie" Thompson (Don) of Rich Creek, Va.; three sisters-in-law, Sandra Jackson of Bozoo, W.Va., Jane Gardner Coon (Bill) of Greensboro, N.C., and Judy Gardner Brown of Pearisburg, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Narrows with Charles Henderson officiating. Visitation with family and friends will be held at the Givens-Riffe Funeral Home in Narrows from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the local VFW in Narrows or to the Hale's Chapel Methodist Church. The family is being served by Givens-Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows, Va., (540)726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com
