StinnettJudith Leigh SowersOctober 17, 2020Judith Leigh Sowers Stinnett, 77, of Vinton, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.A funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 noon prior to the service.Please visit www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com