I am so sad to hear of Ms. Paxton´s passing. Through the years, whenever I would come home to visit my family, I would often see her walking by our house. She never failed to come up to the porch and chat with us. She had a keen sense of humor and a down to earth quality. We just loved her. The last time I saw her was during the summer of 2017 when she attended my brother Matt´s funeral. She was such a loyal and loving neighbor, and I will never forget her. My deepest condolences to the entire Paxton family. She was truly a great lady.

Marsha Krippendorf Southee December 13, 2020