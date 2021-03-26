Judith Keister TeatesJudith Keister Teates, age 79, of Blacksburg, Virginia, died on March 24, 2021, at home with her family. She was born in Montgomery County, Virginia, on December 30, 1941, to the late James Jonas Keister and Stella Mae Price Keister.She is survived by her husband, Hunter Bennett Teates of Blacksburg; her daughters, Andrea Teates Robinson and Jennifer Teates Niemiera; her son, Andrew Bennett Teates; and her grandchildren, William Sharpe, Matthew Sharpe, Alexis Niemiera, Olivia Niemiera, and Bennett Niemiera. Surviving siblings, Philip M. Keister, Jonathan Keister and special sister-in-law, Dorothy Keister.Judith was born and raised in Prices Fork, Virginia and while she lived in other towns and states, Prices Fork was her home. Judith was a descendant of the earliest New River Valley settlement of the Price family of 1742 that came from the Palatinate region of Germany. She graduated from Blacksburg High School and from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science. She was a member of the Old Guard at Virginia Tech. Judith was a talented artist and entrepreneur. Over the years Judith was involved and supported several groups and organizations: the Alpharetta Women's Club, the Price Historical Society, St. Michael Lutheran Church, the Brush Mountain Coalminers Foundation, and was a friend of the Prices Fork Grange and community.The family would like to thank the team at Blue Ridge Cancer Center and Good Samaritan Hospice for their kindness, and service during these past three years.Graveside services will be conducted Monday, March 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Virginia. If you would like to attend services, please arrive at the cemetery by 10:30 a.m.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Brush Mountain Coalminers Memorial or the Good Samaritan Hospice.Services are being provided by McCoy Funeral Home.