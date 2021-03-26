Menu
Judith Keister Teates
FUNERAL HOME
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Judith Keister Teates

Judith Keister Teates, age 79, of Blacksburg, Virginia, died on March 24, 2021, at home with her family. She was born in Montgomery County, Virginia, on December 30, 1941, to the late James Jonas Keister and Stella Mae Price Keister.

She is survived by her husband, Hunter Bennett Teates of Blacksburg; her daughters, Andrea Teates Robinson and Jennifer Teates Niemiera; her son, Andrew Bennett Teates; and her grandchildren, William Sharpe, Matthew Sharpe, Alexis Niemiera, Olivia Niemiera, and Bennett Niemiera. Surviving siblings, Philip M. Keister, Jonathan Keister and special sister-in-law, Dorothy Keister.

Judith was born and raised in Prices Fork, Virginia and while she lived in other towns and states, Prices Fork was her home. Judith was a descendant of the earliest New River Valley settlement of the Price family of 1742 that came from the Palatinate region of Germany. She graduated from Blacksburg High School and from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science. She was a member of the Old Guard at Virginia Tech. Judith was a talented artist and entrepreneur. Over the years Judith was involved and supported several groups and organizations: the Alpharetta Women's Club, the Price Historical Society, St. Michael Lutheran Church, the Brush Mountain Coalminers Foundation, and was a friend of the Prices Fork Grange and community.

The family would like to thank the team at Blue Ridge Cancer Center and Good Samaritan Hospice for their kindness, and service during these past three years.

Graveside services will be conducted Monday, March 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Virginia. If you would like to attend services, please arrive at the cemetery by 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Brush Mountain Coalminers Memorial or the Good Samaritan Hospice.

Services are being provided by McCoy Funeral Home.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery
5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It is hard to believe it has been a year since Andrea and her family lost this beautiful woman. The first year is so difficult and I want you to know that my thoughts and prayers are will all of you. Much love, Kathy
Kathy Artom
Friend
March 21, 2022
I am so sorry to learn of your wife's passing. I know that you and your family have broken hearts. I will be offering prayers for you and hoping for peace as you travel this difficult path. Your Golfing Friend, Stan Burke
Stan Burke
March 30, 2021
Tom Charnock
Classmate
March 29, 2021
Ben, my sincerest condolences to you and your family. May the Lord give you and yours peace.
Mickey Poole
Friend
March 29, 2021
Mickey Poole
March 29, 2021
Condolences to Bennet and the family. Prayers for healing.
Geniva and Michael Dorman
March 26, 2021
Bennett, So very sorry to learn of your wife's passing. Please know that my thoughts and prayers will be with you through this difficult time. Your golfing friend, Walter
Walter Hearn
March 26, 2021
Dear Bennett and family, We are deeply saddened and extend our sincere condolences. We have many fond memories of Judy when we were fellow students at VPI and then in later years at reunions. She was a very person.
Curt and Kathy Tompkins
March 26, 2021
I am sending love, prayers and positive energy to this wonderful family. I am so sorry for your loss and hope you will find solice in the beautiful memories you all share.
Kathy Artom
March 26, 2021
