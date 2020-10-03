Duncan



Judy Kay



October 12, 1955



October 1, 2020



Judy Kay Duncan, 64, of Troutville, went home to be with her mom and dad on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Roscoe Harless Duncan and Mildred Iris Duncan; her brother, Harless Gregory Duncan; and step son, Ward Underwood. She is survived by her partner, Timothy Underwood; daughter, Julie Cox (Perry); son, Wesley Cox (Brooke); grandchildren, India, Dakota, Shiloh, Audriana, Cameron, and Mason; brother, Dennis Duncan; sisters, Jane Wertz and Jill Crofton (Kelly); numerous nephews and nieces that she loved dearly; in laws, Tommy and Vickie Kitts; and two four legged little loves, Angel Baby and Roscoe.



Judy was outgoing and one of a kind. She never met a stranger. She loved her children and grandchildren with her full heart, and they always came first. She loved her life and was set in her ways. She went far too soon and will be missed by all. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life Service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.

