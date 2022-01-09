Menu
Judy Gale Tilley
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
Judy Gale Tilley

August 6, 1951 - December 29, 2021

Judy Gale Tilley, 70, of Roanoke, passed away at her residence on December 29, 2021.

A native of Virginia, she was the wife of the late Clyde Arthur Tilley and the daughter of Paul Nelson Lynskey Sr. and Janice Lois Hill Lynskey, both deceased. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Lynskey and William Robert Lynskey.

Judy is survived by her two sisters, Rebecca Gordon and husband, Larry and Janice Ayers; her brother, Paul Nelson Lynskey, II and wife, Brenda; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Riverside Evangelical Methodist Church on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brian Gordon officiating.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice for their care especially Krista, Courtney, and Natalie. They would also like to thank Judy's niece Melissa for the care she provided.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
22
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Riverside Evangelical Methodist Church
VA
