Judy Caroline Moore Woody
September 13, 1942 - January 7, 2022
Judy Caroline Moore Woody, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, in Roanoke, Va.
She was born in Natural Bridge, Virginia, to Raymond A. Moore and Pearl Whiteside Moore on September 13, 1942. Judy had a heart of gold and was always helping others and especially children. She was loved by all who knew her. Judy was a very successful realtor and business woman in Roanoke, Virginia. She owned and managed South Roanoke Apartment Village.
When Judy retired, she devoted her time to her hobbies of decorating her home and landscaping her property. She never saw a tree, shrub, or flower that she didn't like.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jake Moore, Thomas "Butch" Moore, and Robert L. Moore; and sisters, Josephine Powers, and Katie Miley.
Judy is survived by her sister, Elsie Fox of Stuarts Draft, Va., and her husband, Harry Fox, and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Memory Care Unit of Woodland Hill, 9th Floor doctors and nurses of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and South Roanoke Virginia Nursing Home for the excellent care she received while in these facilities. We would also like to express our appreciation to Janette Morris for her assistance and care of Judy.
At the request of Judy there will be no services. Her ashes will be returned to Rockbridge County. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Judy's name. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 9, 2022.