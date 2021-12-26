Julian Glenn Duncan
March 14, 1932 - November 27, 2021
Julian Glenn Duncan, 89, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and formerly of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021.
He attended the University of Arkansas and graduated from Virginia Tech in 1960. Glenn graduated from Hot Springs (AR) High School.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joel and Mildred Duncan; his brother, Graham Duncan; and his wife, Shirley Via Duncan.
Left to cherish his wonderful memory are his wife of 16 years, Sarah Beth Duncan; daughter, Kim Duncan; sister, Betty Lou Thomas; brother-in-law, Hooker Via and his wife, Pat, of Roanoke, Va.; sister-in-law, Marlyn Brooks and husband, Richard, of Virginia Beach, Va.; stepdaughter, Kathy Black of Hot Springs, Ark.; stepdaughter, Laura Beth Arnold and husband, Leroy, of Little Rock, Ark., their sons, Michael and Robert; stepdaughter, Rebecca Eldred and husband, Rick, of Slidell, La., and their children, Sarah and Nicolas; and many nieces and nephews in Arkansas and Virginia.
Dad believed in a life of service and that began right out of high school when he served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was in the Camp Pendleton Post Band while in the Marines. He also served in the Arkansas Air National Guard and the Virginia Air Force Reserves. Dad retired as First Sergeant from the 29th Division Band, Virginia Army National Guard in Roanoke, Va. He was a member, and Past Master, of the Vinton (VA) Lodge #204 AF & AM, and the Roanoke Scottish Rite Bodies. Dad was also in the Kazim Shrine Temple and was in the Klown and Kazim Band Units.
Dad was a Bridge Design Engineer with the Virginia Department of Highways and, in 1964, started his association with Hayes, Seay, Mattern & Mattern in its Civil Engineering Department. Dad was with HSMM for 40 years.
Dad was an avid follower of Virginia Tech Athletics and, for many years, had season tickets to Hokies football and men's and women's basketball.
A memorial service will be held in Roanoke, Va., at 2 p.m., on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel - Downtown, officiated by the Reverend Walter LeFlore. Visitation will start at 1 p.m. An interment will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va. following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, dad wanted donations to be made to the Shirley V. Duncan Basketball Scholarship, Virginia Tech Athletic Fund, P.O. Box 10307, Blacksburg, VA 24062. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 26, 2021.