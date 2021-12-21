June "Poochie" Eades Clemons
August 6, 1941 - December 19, 2021
June "Poochie" Eades Clemons, 80, of Roanoke, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, December 19, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on August 6, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Gertrude Kingery Eades. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Eades.
She was a dedicated member of JC Penney for over 30 years until her retirement. She was a caring, sweet, and loving lady who never met a stranger. She loved to talk, and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, William Clemons; son, Alan (Jennifer); grandsons, Matt and Will; granddaughter, Maddy; and two sisters, Joyce Graybill and Shirley Whorley. Also surviving are numerous other family members and many friends.
We would like to thank Heartland Hospice Care for assistance during this hard time. Also, we would like to thank Poochie's true friend, Betty Lambert, for all her love and support.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 21, 2021.