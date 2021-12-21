I have known June from the second time Billy ever saw her he met her at a restaurant on Williamson Rd. one night she was driving a 1949 Black Ford car and I think I am right about the year but close to the year and a lady friend of hers and June came to Billys house to see him the next day next door to the Old Dominion Cemetery so she could get a better look at him in the daylight (just kidding ) but she was a very nice and likeable person from the beginning I consider her a friend to me plus many many other people she knew she never meet a stranger A genuine really nice and friendly lady that will be missed by all peoples that knew her and I am sure she will be very popular in her next place she is going she is heaven bound thank you GOD for the time we all able to spend with June a lot of good years but such a short time here as we look back

David Byrd December 21, 2021