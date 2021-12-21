Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
June Eades "Poochie" Clemons
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
June "Poochie" Eades Clemons

August 6, 1941 - December 19, 2021

June "Poochie" Eades Clemons, 80, of Roanoke, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, December 19, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on August 6, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Gertrude Kingery Eades. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Eades.

She was a dedicated member of JC Penney for over 30 years until her retirement. She was a caring, sweet, and loving lady who never met a stranger. She loved to talk, and she will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, William Clemons; son, Alan (Jennifer); grandsons, Matt and Will; granddaughter, Maddy; and two sisters, Joyce Graybill and Shirley Whorley. Also surviving are numerous other family members and many friends.

We would like to thank Heartland Hospice Care for assistance during this hard time. Also, we would like to thank Poochie's true friend, Betty Lambert, for all her love and support.

The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Dec
22
Service
2:00p.m.
Oakey's Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd, Vinton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakey’s Vinton Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I always appreciated June being a good neighbor to my mom. She and Billy have both been so kind to Mom and helped look out for her. A kind woman. May she rest in peace. Prayers of comfort for the family.
Carrington Sumner
Other
December 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss my prayers are with the family at this sad time. God Bless each and everyoneI knew her from the my sweet neighbors Jamie and Ashly. They are so loving and caring people God Bless Pooch always had a smile She will be missed by everyone that knew her
Doris Switzer
Friend
December 22, 2021
I have known June from the second time Billy ever saw her he met her at a restaurant on Williamson Rd. one night she was driving a 1949 Black Ford car and I think I am right about the year but close to the year and a lady friend of hers and June came to Billys house to see him the next day next door to the Old Dominion Cemetery so she could get a better look at him in the daylight (just kidding ) but she was a very nice and likeable person from the beginning I consider her a friend to me plus many many other people she knew she never meet a stranger A genuine really nice and friendly lady that will be missed by all peoples that knew her and I am sure she will be very popular in her next place she is going she is heaven bound thank you GOD for the time we all able to spend with June a lot of good years but such a short time here as we look back
David Byrd
December 21, 2021
Poochie was a friendly lady. She aiways waved & spoke whenever she met you. Rest in peace, June.I know Betty Lambert will miss her very dear friend, God bless all of 6ou at this rime.
DONNA Edwards Waller
December 21, 2021
Poochie was such a wonderful person. I remember her through the years growing up and how funny and caring she was.
Deonia Jones
December 21, 2021
I knew June from Adventureland Video, way back in the 80's. I worked with her niece Kathy. She was the sweetest lady, quick to smile, and was very kind to me. I am so sorry for your loss.
Jeff Rackley
Friend
December 21, 2021
My dear sweet friend of 35 years I will be lost without you we will meet again some day soon love you my friend. My deepest sympathy to all the family.
Betty Lambert
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results