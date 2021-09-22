Menu
June Evelyn Harris
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
June Evelyn Harris

May 18, 1939 - September 17, 2021

June "Evelyn" (Murphy) Harris, formerly of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Evelyn was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, who dedicated her life to helping others.

Born in Bedford, Virginia on May 18, 1939, was the second child of Julia Holmes and Lawrence Murphy, who both proceeded her in death. Evelyn was the wife of the late Arthur Harris Jr. and mother of Michael A. Harris (Gwen) and Shelby L. McRae (Randy). She has one grandson, Devon V. Burch She also leaves behind two devoted sisters-in-law, Ethel M. Holland and Mary Jane Murphy and a host of other relatives and friends.

Evelyn's life will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at High Street Baptist Church, followed by burial at Williams Memorial Cemetery. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m.

Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Services

126 Gilmer Avenue, NW, Roanoke, Va. 24016
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
High Street Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She is beautiful my best friends daughter love you Dede and michael
September 26, 2021
TO THE FAMILY YOU ALL HAVE MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY.
Linda Daniel
Coworker
September 22, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
September 22, 2021
