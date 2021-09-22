June Evelyn Harris



May 18, 1939 - September 17, 2021



June "Evelyn" (Murphy) Harris, formerly of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Evelyn was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, who dedicated her life to helping others.



Born in Bedford, Virginia on May 18, 1939, was the second child of Julia Holmes and Lawrence Murphy, who both proceeded her in death. Evelyn was the wife of the late Arthur Harris Jr. and mother of Michael A. Harris (Gwen) and Shelby L. McRae (Randy). She has one grandson, Devon V. Burch She also leaves behind two devoted sisters-in-law, Ethel M. Holland and Mary Jane Murphy and a host of other relatives and friends.



Evelyn's life will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at High Street Baptist Church, followed by burial at Williams Memorial Cemetery. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m.



Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Services



126 Gilmer Avenue, NW, Roanoke, Va. 24016



Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 22, 2021.