I was blessed to know June through her brother and my long time friend Grant Jr. I was surprised to hear of her passing and am deeply sadden. Rest in peace June and to the family my condolences.goes out to God Bless you all.
James Childress
Friend
October 2, 2021
Rest in HEAVENLY HONEY My Deepest Heartfelt Sympathy to Family and Friends. Donald Lee Harris Sr.
Donald Harris
September 22, 2021
My friend Junebug...the only one I know who always celebrated the whole month for her birthday. That is one of the loving memories of you I will always cherish. Starting from our time at Cox you were always smiling with that beautiful smile. One of the sweetest, kindest person I ever met. RIP my friend you will be truly missed. My sincere condolences to all the family. Heaven gained a true angel.
Patricia Madden
Coworker
September 13, 2021
Miss you. R.I.P. Gone but never forgotten.
Lois McGeorge Burnett
Family
September 12, 2021
Sorry to hear about the passing of my class mate my thoughts and prayers for strength and comfort for the family
Judy Nichols- Johnson
Classmate
September 12, 2021
Family -so sorry for our loss June will be missed.You are our sunshine may you rest in peace. Jehovah has his arms wrapped around you.May Jehovah continue to bless and comfort us all.LTP FOREVER !!! Adolphus G.-Azalia "Zaya" Logan- Belk Brooklyn,NY Dr. Adolphus G.-Monica Belk Jr. daughter:Nia Noelle Belk son: Nathaniel Bakari Belk Fort Mill, SC
Azalia "Zaya" Logan-Belk Family
Family
September 12, 2021
Offering my condolences during this difficult time. RIP June, you will be missed.
Vickie Vaughn
Friend
September 12, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.