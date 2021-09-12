My friend Junebug...the only one I know who always celebrated the whole month for her birthday. That is one of the loving memories of you I will always cherish. Starting from our time at Cox you were always smiling with that beautiful smile. One of the sweetest, kindest person I ever met. RIP my friend you will be truly missed. My sincere condolences to all the family. Heaven gained a true angel.

Patricia Madden Coworker September 13, 2021