Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
June Loretta Clements
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
CLEMENTS

June Loretta

November 29, 1949

October 31, 2020

June Loretta Clements, 70, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

She was born on November 29, 1949, to the late Wilbert Lee and Mary Loretta Tynes Weeks, in Roanoke, Va.

June is characterized by those who loved her most, as "5 foot tall and feisty!" She loved to go shopping and at one time you may have found her bowling a game or two in the leagues. She absolutely loved her family and would drop everything to attend to their needs. She will be remembered for her beauty, inside and out, but mostly as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many.

In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her sister, Dollie Lee Barton; and her uncle, Willie L. Tynes.

Family remaining to cherish her memory includes her husband and soulmate of 50 plus years, Vernon David Clements; children, Vicki Deyerle (Charles), Brad Clements, and extended daughter, Angie Mullins; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her best friend, Susan Givens.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m., at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem.

Funeral services to honor June's life, will be conducted on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor John Ferguson officiating.

Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, in Roanoke.

The family wishes to offer a special thank you to the staff of Kindred Home Health, for their genuine love and care when it was most needed.

Expressions of sympathy may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.