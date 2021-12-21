June Beninghove Whitlock
December 19, 2021
June Beninghove Whitlock, 69, passed from this earthly life into her heavenly life on Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Joyce and John R. Beninghove Sr., plus grandparents, numerous aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Raymond Nelson Whitlock; one daughter, Lindy Nicole Whitlock Bickish (Ted) and one granddaughter, her pride and joy, Mary Margaret Bickish. She is also survived by one brother, John R. Beninghove Jr. (Erika); an aunt, an uncle, nieces and nephews, many cousins and her best friend, Peggy Dillow. She leaves behind her card-playing ladies group, her Monday night Reunion Group, a loving Church Family and many friends from her college days, teaching days (Lord Botetourt High School) and SWVA Walk to Emmaus days.
She has been a long time member of Troutville Baptist Church where she has been on the Praise Team and in The Adult Choir. She has served as a Sunday School teacher and a deacon while there. Hobbies include spending time with friends and family, singing and playing the autoharp, reading and cutting grass.
There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens with Carol Johnston, Reggie Warren and Jeff Ritchey officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the Botetourt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude's
Research Hospital for Children or to the Melanoma Research Alliance. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
or 540-254-3000
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 21, 2021.