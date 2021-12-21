Menu
June Beninghove Whitlock
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
June Beninghove Whitlock

December 19, 2021

June Beninghove Whitlock, 69, passed from this earthly life into her heavenly life on Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Joyce and John R. Beninghove Sr., plus grandparents, numerous aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Raymond Nelson Whitlock; one daughter, Lindy Nicole Whitlock Bickish (Ted) and one granddaughter, her pride and joy, Mary Margaret Bickish. She is also survived by one brother, John R. Beninghove Jr. (Erika); an aunt, an uncle, nieces and nephews, many cousins and her best friend, Peggy Dillow. She leaves behind her card-playing ladies group, her Monday night Reunion Group, a loving Church Family and many friends from her college days, teaching days (Lord Botetourt High School) and SWVA Walk to Emmaus days.

She has been a long time member of Troutville Baptist Church where she has been on the Praise Team and in The Adult Choir. She has served as a Sunday School teacher and a deacon while there. Hobbies include spending time with friends and family, singing and playing the autoharp, reading and cutting grass.

There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens with Carol Johnston, Reggie Warren and Jeff Ritchey officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the Botetourt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children or to the Melanoma Research Alliance. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Old Dominion Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
caroline cooper
January 25, 2022
Dear friend and fellow teacher at Lord Botetourt. My heart breaks, but take comfort knowing she is in a better place. Thoughts, prayers, and love to Lindy & Raymond.
Lynne Humphreys
December 22, 2021
Mrs Whitlock, was a very nice lady. I was saddened to see this in the obituaries this morning. I had her as a teacher at Lord Botetourt back in the early 90´s. My condolences to her family and friends.
Wes Johnson
School
December 22, 2021
Raymond, Lindy, Ted and Mary Margaret you brightened June's days. I am sure you have wonderful memories that will carry you during your days of sorrow. I enjoyed being seated beside June for 13 years in the TBC choir. The trip to Mrytle Beach when you were so little, Lindy. Always faithful to have Lindy at piano lessons on time. Raymond, you were the love of her life and you made each other better by being husband and wife. Prayers go with you today and the days to come. Love you, Sandy
Sandy Frazier
Friend
December 21, 2021
Love and prayers for all the family. She is now singing with the angels.
Marcia Dougherty
Other
December 21, 2021
Rest In Peace my sweet cousin.
Janice Hurt West
Family
December 21, 2021
She got me into playing volleyball; she understood the team was always bigger than us as individuals. Thank you for pushing me to become the person I am today. I´ll always remember going to state under your volleyball guidance. Thanks Coach, I´ll always love you and smile when I think of you.
Lori Secrist
School
December 20, 2021
