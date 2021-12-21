Raymond, Lindy, Ted and Mary Margaret you brightened June's days. I am sure you have wonderful memories that will carry you during your days of sorrow. I enjoyed being seated beside June for 13 years in the TBC choir. The trip to Mrytle Beach when you were so little, Lindy. Always faithful to have Lindy at piano lessons on time. Raymond, you were the love of her life and you made each other better by being husband and wife. Prayers go with you today and the days to come. Love you, Sandy

Sandy Frazier Friend December 21, 2021