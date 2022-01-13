Menu
June Marie Groome Williamson
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
June Marie Groome Williamson

June 21, 1932 - January 7, 2022

June Marie Groome Williamson, 89, of Vicksburg, Mississippi, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, in Roanoke, Virginia.

She is survived by the love of her life, Owen K. Williamson. They have been married for 70 years. She is also survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Gina Williamson, and her beloved granddaughter and great-grandson, Katherine Williamson and Noah Williamson.

She was preceded in death by her son, Mark P. Williamson. She was the daughter of the late Fred J. and Gussie S. Groome of Vicksburg, Mississippi, and the sister of Fred Groome, who resides in Vicksburg.

June was a devoted wife and mother, and she brought joy to those who knew her playful spirit. She gave her time freely through years of volunteering and service to others. She was a good person.

Her presence made the room a better place, and much more fun. She made laughter and mischief and brought us all along to the party that life can be.

God gave her to Owen, and Owen to her. We are all blessed to have been witness to his divine plan for June and Owen and their lives' testimony to commitment, devotion, and faith.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Paul Catholic Church
Vicksburg, MS
Oakey’s South Chapel
