Junius E. Crowgey
August 7, 1924 - October 8, 2021
Junius E. Crowgey, MD of Roanoke, Virginia, was born on August 7, 1924, and died peacefully on Friday, October 8, 2021, at his home from Cardiovascular disease.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John H. and Pearl Ellett Crowgey of Roanoke, Va.; brothers, Hugh C. Crowgey of New Orleans, La., and John H. Crowgey Jr. of Wytheville, Va.; and sister, Helen Crowgey Sheppard of Salem, Va. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Mary Blincoe Crowgey.
He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Mary Beth Hoselton Crowgey; sons, Junius E. Crowgey Jr. "Brad," James Reed Crowgey (Richard Ezzell) of Boones Mill, Va., and Guy C. Crowgey (Nancy) of Richmond, Va.; daughters, Amy Harper (Ernie) of Charlottesville, Va., Abby Reel of Spartanburg, S.C., and Gretchen Hammer (Scott) of Williamstown, W.Va. He is also survived by ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Wytheville High School, Dr. Crowgey enrolled at Hampden-Sydney College. He was commissioned at Columbia University, N.Y., Midshipman School and was called to active duty from the Naval Reserve in World War II. He was ordered to the Pacific Theater where he served until the cessation of hostilities. After returning to inactive duty in the Naval Reserve, he worked one year at the Crowgey Sausage Company in Kellysville, W.Va.
He then entered Virginia Tech and completed his premedical education, graduating with honors. He studied medicine at the University of Virginia, and upon completion, served a medical internship and residency at the University of North Carolina Hospital at Chapel Hill, N.C. He practiced two years of internal medicine in South Boston, Va., and one year at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Salem.
Dr. Crowgey then took his residency in ophthalmology at the University of Virginia Hospital. He practiced solo in Roanoke, Va., for three years, then merged his practice with Dr. Ronald B. Harris. This union formed the basis of what has grown to become the Vistar Eye Center.
Dr. Crowgey enjoyed the outdoor sports of hunting, fly fishing, and hiking. He was a triathlete and competed at the national level. He was a member of the Triathlon National All-American Team in 1988 and 1989.
Dr. Crowgey has been a lifelong member of Windsor Hills United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel on Brambleton Avenue in Roanoke. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with Doug Pasor officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke.
In lieu of flowers, he requests that donations be made to the nonprofit animal welfare organization, Angels of Assisi at https://www.angelsofassisi.org/donate-now/
or to Good Samaritan Hospice at https://goodsam.care/giving/memorial-or-honor-donation
or a charity of your choice
Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.