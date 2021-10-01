Karen Elizabeth Grimsley Roche
September 5, 1957 - September 25, 2021
Karen Elizabeth Grimsley Roche of Blue Ridge, Virginia, accepted her eternal gift on Saturday, September 25, 2021, and united with her father, Claude Grimsley; mother, Dorothy Grimsley; and sister, Kathy Ruble.
Karen is survived by her husband, Kevin Roche; her son, Chad Jobe and his wife, Leslie Jobe; and a grandson, Josh Jobe.
She graduated from National Business College and retired from F.W. Dodge Construction Publication.
The family will welcome friends from 11 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel followed by the service at 12 noon with Wayne Gadman officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 1, 2021.