Kasey Lynn Carpenter
April 11, 1999 - December 4, 2020
Kasey Lynn Carpenter, 21, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.
She was the light in many people's eyes and the life that changed many lives. Kasey was a genuine and true friend that is rarely found, loyal and so much fun to have been around.
She was a nursing student, about to graduate. Kasey was her mother's hero and her father's princess, and she will be forever loved, adored, and missed by those who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Rodney Lynn Atkinson, whom she is named after.
Kasey is survived by her mother, Crystal Carpenter-Webb; father, Timothy Carpenter; brother, Kalob Carpenter; sister, Lena Carpenter; as well as extended family.
A public visitation will be held from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel, 318 Church Ave., Roanoke, VA 24016. A private invitation only service to follow. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 11, 2020.