Kate Josephine Cox Phillips
September 29, 2021
Kate Josephine Cox Phillips, 90, of Indian Valley, went to her Heavenly home and fully entered the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by her adoring family in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
Kate was greeted in Heaven by her cherished spouse, Benny Ray Phillips; son, Larry Dale Phillips; parents, Ernest and Mattie Cox; brothers, Marvin, Richard, and Carl Cox; and sisters, Avis Cox, Gertrude Harris, Ethelene Hanky, Mable Gallimore, and Ruth Talbert.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Esther Phillips; daughter and son-in-law, Dinah and Wesley Perdue; grandsons, Dale Phillips, James Phillips, and Brian Perdue; granddaughters, Dara Short, Kari McCoy (Austin), Candace Lynch (David), and Kimberly Perdue; great-grandchildren, Bryson, Bradley, Brooklynn, and Braelynn Short, Colt McCoy, Carter, Kenna, Cami, Cole, and Kaylee Lynch, and Natalie and Brea Tessar; brother, Joe Cox; and sisters, Muriel Hollandsworth and Minnie Turman.
Kate was a faithful servant of Christ and will always be remembered for her contagious laugh, unwavering kindness, compassionate spirit, flower arrangements, and musical talents. She will be missed forever and always in our hearts.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in the Indian Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church with Dale Phillips, Pastor Joe Cox, and Pastor Nathan Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in Big Sand Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 1, 2021.