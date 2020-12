Katherine B. WestKatherine B. West, 93, of Roanoke, passed away on November 30, 2020.A graveside service will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church Cemetery, Body, Camp, Va. A public viewing will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.