Katherine Spear Bennison
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Valley Funeral Service
1609 Peters Creek Road NorthWest
Roanoke, VA
Katherine Spear Bennison

December 20, 1948 - June 24, 2021

Kathie Spear Bennison died on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 72 years of age. She was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara Tuttle Spear and Arlie Spear and her younger sister, Sue Spear Blackwell, all of Roanoke.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Roger Bennison, and by her older sister, Margaret Nedrow and husband, David, all of Roanoke; nieces, Ellen Nedrow Sullivan and Kerri Blackwell Montgomery; nephews, David Nedrow and Ryan Blackwell; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Kathie was known as a great friend to all, especially her dear friends Nina Garrett of Amherst and Julia Akers of Roanoke.

Kathie was a beloved teacher of Commercial Art, Graphics, and Photography for many years at both the Burton Center for Arts and Technology, Roanoke County Schools and Gibboney Center at Patrick Henry High School, Roanoke City Public Schools. For nine years, Kathie ran her own business, Graphic Productions. She was also known as a master of etiquette, particularly English afternoon tea.

Those wishing to celebrate Kathie's life are welcome to join us for an informal gathering on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Raleigh Court United Methodist Church, 1706 Grandin Road, Roanoke. All are invited to share a treasured memory of Kathie.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Fellowship Hall of Raleigh Court United Methodist Church
1706 Grandin Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Valley Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kathie has always had a special place in my heart. She was an inspiration as a teacher (Burton class of '82) and a friend after I graduated. We lost touch over the years but I hope her family and dear friends know how much I appreciated her kindness.
Rhonda Allie
July 1, 2021
