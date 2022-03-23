Katherine "Katy" Davis



July 12, 1937 - March 20, 2022



Katherine "Katy" Davis, 84, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Delores Lough, and a brother, John "Dude" Lough.



Mrs. Davis was a 1955 graduate of Shinnston High School and went on to graduate from Fairmont State College in 1959. She retired after 30 years of service with the Fairfax County, Virginia school system.



Surviving is her husband of 65 years, Jack L. Davis; sons, John R. Davis (Irene) and Thomas L. Davis (Mish); grandchildren, Noele, Natalie, and Meredith Aabye; and a great-grandson, Gabriel Diaz.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 until 6 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Electric Road Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home, 3912 Electric Road.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to REMS (Roanoke Emergency Medical Services), P.O. Box 1830, Roanoke, VA 24008.



Simpson Funeral Home-Electric Road



3912 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 23, 2022.