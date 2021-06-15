I am so shocked and saddened to hear of Kathy's passing. You girls were her pride and joy. I taught with Kathy at PH. We became close and shared many ups and downs with long talks, especially after the sudden passing of her mother. She was an excellent teacher and well liked by her students. Kathy was always a friend when you needed one. I really missed her when she left PH. She has left a void in the life of those who knew her.

Sandra Hancock Work June 16, 2021