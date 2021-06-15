Menu
Katherine Kathy Stahl
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
Katherine Stahl

June 15, 1956 - May 25, 2021

Katherine Mary Stahl of Roanoke, Va. died on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the age of 64 after a short battle with cancer.

Kathy is survived by her daughters, Danielle Garcia and Brittany Garcia-Martin (Ryan) and her first granddaughter, Kaia Garcia-Martin; her brother, Glenn Stahl (Jeri); and sisters, Gail Stahl, Annette Avicolli, Susanne Stahl, and Doris Stahl; nephews and nieces, Lenny Delligatti, Christine Claybourne, DeAnna Smith, Lauren Pye, Frank DiGeneres, Desmond Goodrich, and Ashley Avicolli; her great-aunt and uncle Josephine and Michael Sambriski; and many other "children" she taught over the years. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ann (Nina) and Peter Stahl, and brother, Gary Stahl.

Kathy was born on June 15, 1956 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Peter and Ann Stahl. She became a special education teacher in 1983 after a transformative experience working with twin brothers with autism, and subsequently dedicated her life to working with individuals with disabilities. She moved to Roanoke in 1991, where she raised her two daughters, Danielle and Brittany, who were an immense source of pride for her.

Kathy enjoyed traveling, long-distance driving and wanted to see the world. She was happiest when she was at the beach and soaking up the sun and smells of the ocean. She made art, including ceramics and painting. And of course, she loved good food, and nothing could beat a slice of New York pizza. She embodied the phrase "work hard and play harder," as she was passionate about teaching, both youth at RCPS/BCPS and adults pursuing their G.E.D. and never considered it "work." She truly loved and appreciated life, accepted the good with the bad in stride, and encouraged others to live their life because there are no guarantees in this world.

Per her wishes, no service will be scheduled but a private celebration of Kathy's life will be held for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Roanoke City G.E.D Prep program (via https://gofund.me/e4c2dcb8) is requested to honor her service to the program.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Theresa Baker
Other
June 21, 2021
I am so shocked and saddened to hear of Kathy's passing. You girls were her pride and joy. I taught with Kathy at PH. We became close and shared many ups and downs with long talks, especially after the sudden passing of her mother. She was an excellent teacher and well liked by her students. Kathy was always a friend when you needed one. I really missed her when she left PH. She has left a void in the life of those who knew her.
Sandra Hancock
Work
June 16, 2021
My heartfelt condolences for the loss of your mother, Danielle & Brittany. She was always a champion for her daughters & her students.
Wendy Gallo
Work
June 15, 2021
Our sincerest sympathies and prayers ...
Dean Guzman
Friend
June 15, 2021
I have many happy memories of being Kathy's friend as children living in Brooklyn. My heart is saddened to see this post of her passing. My deepest sympathies go out to her family. May she rest in peace.
Lillian Creedon
Friend
June 15, 2021
Brittany, our deepest condolences on the loss of your mother. May you take comfort in her loving memory and the friends and family that surround you. May the sadness you feel now be diminished by the joy found within the memories of your mom and the presence of baby Kaia. Much love, Mary Jane, Dave and family.
Mary Jane Martin
June 15, 2021
Kathy was always willing to help me at LBHS. She loved her daughters, students, and colleagues. She had a zest for life that was contagious.
Bob Haynie
Work
June 15, 2021
RIP Kathy, You were a great friend and always an entertaining special educator.
Tater Benson
June 15, 2021
So many great times were had! We loved going out and especially if good music was part of the event! I will miss her.
Carrie Baldacci
June 15, 2021
Been thinking about this day. Miss her and think about her precious girls I´m so lucky I had Kathy. We were all so blessed with her presence. I will miss her always. Love you girls
Debbie Mooty
June 15, 2021
