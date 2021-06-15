Katherine Stahl
June 15, 1956 - May 25, 2021
Katherine Mary Stahl of Roanoke, Va. died on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the age of 64 after a short battle with cancer.
Kathy is survived by her daughters, Danielle Garcia and Brittany Garcia-Martin (Ryan) and her first granddaughter, Kaia Garcia-Martin; her brother, Glenn Stahl (Jeri); and sisters, Gail Stahl, Annette Avicolli, Susanne Stahl, and Doris Stahl; nephews and nieces, Lenny Delligatti, Christine Claybourne, DeAnna Smith, Lauren Pye, Frank DiGeneres, Desmond Goodrich, and Ashley Avicolli; her great-aunt and uncle Josephine and Michael Sambriski; and many other "children" she taught over the years. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ann (Nina) and Peter Stahl, and brother, Gary Stahl.
Kathy was born on June 15, 1956 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Peter and Ann Stahl. She became a special education teacher in 1983 after a transformative experience working with twin brothers with autism, and subsequently dedicated her life to working with individuals with disabilities. She moved to Roanoke in 1991, where she raised her two daughters, Danielle and Brittany, who were an immense source of pride for her.
Kathy enjoyed traveling, long-distance driving and wanted to see the world. She was happiest when she was at the beach and soaking up the sun and smells of the ocean. She made art, including ceramics and painting. And of course, she loved good food, and nothing could beat a slice of New York pizza. She embodied the phrase "work hard and play harder," as she was passionate about teaching, both youth at RCPS/BCPS and adults pursuing their G.E.D. and never considered it "work." She truly loved and appreciated life, accepted the good with the bad in stride, and encouraged others to live their life because there are no guarantees in this world.
Per her wishes, no service will be scheduled but a private celebration of Kathy's life will be held for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Roanoke City G.E.D Prep program (via https://gofund.me/e4c2dcb8
) is requested to honor her service to the program.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 15, 2021.