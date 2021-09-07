Kathleen Shupe CrinerApril 8, 1936 - September 4, 2021Kathleen Shupe Criner, of Blacksburg, Va., passed away peacefully at her home in the early hours of Saturday, September 4, 2021. She was born in Tazewell, County, Boissevain, Va. on April 8, 1936. Her family moved to a farm in Craig County, Va. after her high school graduation. Katie started her 24 years of employment with Virginia Tech in the Poultry Science Department, working with Dr. Paul Siegal.She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Lawrence Douglas (Doug) Criner; her parents, Matthew Price and Ruby Dale Holston Shupe; brother, Sammy P Shupe. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Matusevich (Eric); grandchildren, Tracy Shelton (Andy Walker), Dewayne Shelton (Brittany); brother and sisters, Coy Shupe (Terry), Fern Echols, Brenda Allen (Sayford), Lorene Fisher; special nephews, Timmy Shupe, Lloyd Echols, who always called her Katherine; special nieces, Robin (Rob) and Cathy Martin; as well as a host of sweet nephews and nieces.The family would like to extend a big thank you to the Medi Hospice staff, Daniel, Kandis, Madison and Cassandra and caregivers, Juanita, Carolyn, Jane, Kim and Tanisha.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg, with the Rev. Randy Jarrells officiating.