Kathleen C. Feick
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Kathleen C. Feick

June 23, 1941 - June 8, 2021

Kathleen C. Feick of Roanoke, Virginia, died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from complications of Parkinson's disease.

She was born on June 23, 1941, to Thomas and Dolores Connolly in Jersey City, New Jersey. Kathie married Donald Feick on August 18, 2001 and was a longtime member of Our Lady of Nazareth Church. Kathie was very involved in Al-Anon, church and her family. She conducted herself with grace and dignity, she was an Angel on earth. She was always there with a smile and support, she set the bar high, and her legacy is her family. She raised four boys with their father Richard Carlesco Sr. and family was always a top priority. She was always ready to take in family members who needed help and her home was often called "The Inn at Feick Run." Her deep faith helped and supported everyone around her. Kathie loved hugs and hated to be photographed even though she radiated beauty and grace.

Kathie was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Dolores Connolly; her sister, Dolores Lawless; her son, Scott J. Carlesco; her grandson, Ryan J. Carlesco; and her nephew/son, William J. O'Brien.

She is survived by her husband, Don Feick; sister, Caryl Connolly; her sons, Richard J. Carlesco Jr. (Kelly), Bart B. Carlesco, and Rory Carlesco (Julie); stepchildren, Kathleen Cain (Curtis), Pamela Feick (Michael Callanan), Scott Feick (Heather Nilsson), and Kimberly Painter; grandchildren, Adam Carlesco, Ashley Carlesco, Brandon Carlesco, Pierce Carlesco, Tara Carlesco, Major Chris Cain, Justin Ligoncain, Benjamin Cain, Zackery Feick, Nolan Feick, Ryan Painter and Sarah Painter; and her great-grandchildren, Natalie Carlesco, Quinn Elwood, Ainsley Ligoncain, Everlee Cain, James Cain, and Brantley Cain. She is also survived by her cousins, Delores Reinecke and Dick Bonheim. Kathie's many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends will also remember the warm caring woman she was.

Special thanks to the wonderful caretakers from Home Instead and Passionately Devoted who cared for Kathie at home, the nurses and staff at South Roanoke Nursing home and the doctors and nurses of the Palliative Care Unit at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital who lovingly helped her in her last days.

Family and friends will gather at Oakey's South Chapel in Roanoke, Virginia from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, and at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021. The Funeral Mass, presided by Father Paul Kkonde, will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Andrew's Diocesan Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kathie's name may be made to The Michael J Fox Foundation www.michaeljfox.org and/or to Al-Anon https://Al-Anon.org. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Jun
14
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church
2505 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Don - I am so sorry to just now see this. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Kathy
Kathy Mattox
Friend
June 14, 2021
Don, our sympathies on the loss of Kathy.
Frank Kallio
Friend
June 13, 2021
Our deepest sympathy Don to you and your family. May God Bless you in this difficult time
Len and Dale Cuccaro
Friend
June 13, 2021
Sending sincere condolences to Kathleen's entire family. May memories give you peace and comfort.
Dave and Judy Nicholson
Other
June 13, 2021
Don, my heart goes out to you in the loss of Kathie, Don. She was a wonderful friend to me and many others.
Treva C.
June 12, 2021
Sending my condolences to Don, Caryl, Rory, Peanut, and the rest of the family. Kathy, you will always have a special place in my heart. DeColores, Margo (Home Instead)
Margo Manuel
Work
June 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results