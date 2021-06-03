Kathleen Ann Harlow
May 27, 2021
Kathleen Ann Harlow, 28, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her mother, Janis Dee Wimbish Hale. Survivors include her daughter, Jazzmine Harlow; son, Noah Landram; father, Darrell Leon Harlow Sr.; grandparents, Debbie and Gerald Nininger; brothers, Darrell Harlow Jr. and Nathan Harlow; sister, Rebecca Harlow; aunts and uncles, Ginny Wimbish, Doug West, Butch and Dee Windsor; cousins, Austin Wimbish and Billie Nelson; the Landram family and numerous extended family and friends.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Eagle Rock Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ray Sandifer officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 3, 2021.