Kathleen Ann Harlow
Kathleen Ann Harlow

May 27, 2021

Kathleen Ann Harlow, 28, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her mother, Janis Dee Wimbish Hale. Survivors include her daughter, Jazzmine Harlow; son, Noah Landram; father, Darrell Leon Harlow Sr.; grandparents, Debbie and Gerald Nininger; brothers, Darrell Harlow Jr. and Nathan Harlow; sister, Rebecca Harlow; aunts and uncles, Ginny Wimbish, Doug West, Butch and Dee Windsor; cousins, Austin Wimbish and Billie Nelson; the Landram family and numerous extended family and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Eagle Rock Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ray Sandifer officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Eagle Rock Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart bleeds for the loss of my great niece. I pray that everyone can appreciate her loss and learn that life is so precious. Enjoy your family and friends and know life is for the living. We miss you Kathleen. We will keep you alive for Noah and Jazz please rest in peace.
Dee Windsor
Family
June 5, 2021
i will miss you my friend the boys and i will forever love you and i will always remember the laughs and fun we shared your heart was so big i love you always
k-ala robinson
Family
June 4, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this dificult time.
Trudy Trammell
School
June 3, 2021
I just hate this. First your Mom in 2019 and now you. It just doesnt seem real. I pray for our entire family and for your sweet babies. May you RIP and keep watch over us all. Until we meet again.
Jody & Judd Skelton
Family
June 3, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss! I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers!
Sandy Gould, ERES
School
June 3, 2021
To all of Kathleen´s family, I am sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. R. I. P my friend. Fly high& watch over your loved ones.
Melissa Alexander
Friend
June 3, 2021
So Sorry For Your Loss.
Mary Johnson
Work
June 3, 2021
My thoughts & prayers are with Kathleen´s family. No more pain & suffering. Wrapped in Gods loving arms. Praying her babies knew how much she loved them. RIP Kathleen.
Fay Harlow
Friend
June 3, 2021
Thoughts and Prayers for Her Family and Friends, Special Prayers sent for her 2 young children .
Kim Uhan & Family
Other
June 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sandy Smith
School
June 3, 2021
Adding my prayers and sincere sympathy to you and your family.
Nancy Womack
School
June 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers
Nellie Ward
School
June 3, 2021
Debbie and family, my heart aches for you all. My love, prayers and blessings are being sent your way as you face the difficult days ahead. May God truly Bless you at this time of sorrow. Love you! Lois
Lois Elliott
Friend
June 3, 2021
