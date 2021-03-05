Patty, Cynthia, Rodney and Reginald, My heart goes out to each of you at this sad time. Know that we are all praying for you and share in your grief. Sorry I could not be there with you at this time but the live stream made me feel closer although miles apart. Kathryn was such a beautiful and thoughtful person always knowing how to make those close to her feel special. May her love continue to surround you and bring a smile to your face when you remember the special memories you had with her. Love always, Gail & Family

Gail (your cousin) March 8, 2021