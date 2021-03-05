Menu
Kathryn C. Kasey
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue
Roanoke, VA
Kathryn C. Kasey

February 18, 1932 - March 1, 2021

On Monday evening, March 1, 2021, our beloved mother, Kathryn C. Kasey was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 89. Born on February 18, 1932, in Macon, N.C., Kathryn is the daughter of the late Alfred Thomas Sr. and Pattie B. Wright Carroll.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Walter Rodney Brown and wife, Ernestine, Cynthia Brown, Reginald Brown, and Patty Hamilton; grandchildren, McClendon Brown and Blair Dresser and husband, Bryan; great-grandson, Maximus Dresser; brothers, Alfred Carroll Jr. and Dewey Carroll; sisters, Hermenia Carroll and O'gletree Carroll; aunt, Viola Alston; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and longtime friends.

A public viewing will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Williams Memorial Park. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
1002 Moorman Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Mar
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Williams Memorial Park
VA
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ms. Kasey you were one of Granny's (Nellie Scott) closest friends and I saw you as my other grandma, especially after Granny passed. I loved hearing all of your stories and words of wisdom. Say hi to Granny for me. I hope I will be as great as a nurse as you both were. Praying for Ms. Kasey's family and friends. May the Lord comfort you all during this time of grief.
Rachael Belinfontie
Family
March 8, 2021
Patty, Cynthia, Rodney and Reginald, My heart goes out to each of you at this sad time. Know that we are all praying for you and share in your grief. Sorry I could not be there with you at this time but the live stream made me feel closer although miles apart. Kathryn was such a beautiful and thoughtful person always knowing how to make those close to her feel special. May her love continue to surround you and bring a smile to your face when you remember the special memories you had with her. Love always, Gail & Family
Gail (your cousin)
March 8, 2021
We have grown too far apart over the years. My dad was Harold Nicholson and his mom was Irma.
Donna Wright and a few of us were trying to put together a family reunion last year before the COVID monster struck. That still needs to happen when this is over.
Cousin Kathryn would meet my wife, son and I when I came to NC way back into the 90's. I think the last time I saw her was at Cousin Dorothy's funeral in Baltimore. It's been too long.
My condolences to all her children and grandchild.
Dwayne Nicholson
Family
March 8, 2021
Deborah Brown
Family
March 8, 2021
I'm gonna miss you Aunt K! You were always the cool auntie!! Kiss my mom for me
Jen Johnson
Family
March 8, 2021
Cousin Kathryn, you will be missed. Sending our thoughts and prayers from North Carolina.
Jerry & Omelia Johnson
Omelia Johnson
Family
March 8, 2021
You have been a shining light for all, and for a many a year. Not one day goes by without thoughts of you. We Love You, Mamma Kasey!
Lisa Belinfontie
March 8, 2021
To Kathryn's Family,

May you find comfort in each loving memory and peace through your faith in the only wise and almighty God.
Donna Wright
March 8, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. Rest on, Aunt Kathryn!
Wade' Allison
Significant_other
March 8, 2021
Aunt Kathryn, you will be missed. Sending our thoughts and prayers from Texas.
David & Trishana Algood
Family
March 7, 2021
To the family you all have my deepest sympathy
Linda Daniel
Family
March 7, 2021
I am so thankful to have been Blessed with the precious GIFT, my oldest sister, Kathryn (Kath). Wow, I am still speechless only eternity will reveal her impact on my life. I will cherish our memories until we meet in HEAVEN. My precious nephews and nieces...I remain here for you...Aunt Lute (Hermenia D.Carroll)
Hermenia D. Carroll
Sister
March 6, 2021
My deepest sympathy and comfort of our Lord and Savior to the family of Sis Kathryn. She was such a lovely person. I will forever cherish our friendship. She loved her church family! GOD Bless you during this bereavement and the days ahead! She loved the Jammers Ministry of FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH GAINSBORO
Monica Sydnor
Monica Sydnir
Friend
March 6, 2021
Mark Carroll
Family
March 6, 2021
We send our condolences.
Wayne & Evelyn Mack, Mobile, Alabama
Wayne & Evelyn Mack
Acquaintance
March 6, 2021
TO GOD BE THE GLORY !!! We Love Ms. Kasey !! Bless you on your HomeGoing !!!!
PTE Unlimited Hair Salon
Acquaintance
March 6, 2021
Tyrone and Dianne Johnson
March 5, 2021
To Rodney, Cynthia, Reginald, and Patty, The loss of a mother is like no other. May you find comfort in the wonderful times you shared. Love and memories live forever. As you keep your mother's love in your heart, remember, too, you're surrounded by thoughts of support and caring today and in all the days to come. Our prayers and heartfelt sympathy are with you. Cousin Tyrone and Dianne Johnson
Tyrone Johnson
Family
March 5, 2021
Hello Rodney,
On behalf of my wife and family, I would like to extend our deepest condolences on the loss of your mom. Having lost my mom in 2009, I can only imagine the depth of sorrow you, Cynthia and Reginald are experiencing now. May God comfort you all, mightily, in the coming days as you gather to celebrate the life of your mother.
Blessings and peace
Clint and Angela Williams
Clint Williams
Friend
March 5, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Dana Brewer
Friend
March 5, 2021
Your mother was a lovely woman. My Aunt Helen's best friend. She was a strong woman and will be missed by all the people she touched. Love to the family. God bless you always.
Kathy Divers Johnson
Friend
March 5, 2021
