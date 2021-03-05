Kathryn C. Kasey
February 18, 1932 - March 1, 2021
On Monday evening, March 1, 2021, our beloved mother, Kathryn C. Kasey was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 89. Born on February 18, 1932, in Macon, N.C., Kathryn is the daughter of the late Alfred Thomas Sr. and Pattie B. Wright Carroll.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Walter Rodney Brown and wife, Ernestine, Cynthia Brown, Reginald Brown, and Patty Hamilton; grandchildren, McClendon Brown and Blair Dresser and husband, Bryan; great-grandson, Maximus Dresser; brothers, Alfred Carroll Jr. and Dewey Carroll; sisters, Hermenia Carroll and O'gletree Carroll; aunt, Viola Alston; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and longtime friends.
A public viewing will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Williams Memorial Park. Live streaming will be available from the Hamlar-Curtis website. Click "View Live Streaming Here" at the top of the screen. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 5, 2021.