St. Clair



Kathryn



October 14, 1940



October 8, 2020



Kathie was born in Rockford, Illinois and liked to say that she never adjusted to life in the South but she saw herself as a Yankee in a foreign land. She was nothing short of a freedom fighter. She was a woman of integrity and kindness. She led with her heart and her work as a social worker and psychodramatist are legendary. But more than anything, she took pride in her family and her love had no limits. She is survived by her beloved companion of 35 years, Alfred "Buddy" Nance; her daughters, Jennifer Harris and Jordana Anderson; her son-in-law, Robert Anderson and her stepdaughter, Heather Nance. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julianne Harris.



She leaves behind her grandchildren who she helped raise and who she adored, Kelley Burnette, Jordan Watson, India Younger, Ashley Robinson, Zoe Harris, Daryl "DJ" Jones, Dakota Jones, Aja Nichols, Christopher Nichols, and Ferrah Williams; and her great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Antonio, Kennedy, Casey, Julian, Jeremiah, Joy, Jayla, and Jayda.



We are all heartbroken yet we know that her legacy will never die.



Carpe Diem!



Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, 1 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion Church, 1810 Grayson Ave. NW, Roanoke, VA 24017.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 11, 2020.