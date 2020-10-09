Randolph
Kathy Clemons
December 24, 1952
October 6, 2020
Kathy C. Randolph, R.N. of Oak Island, North Carolina, formerly of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Kathy was born on December 24, 1952. Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Durvian Clemons; and her sister, Brenda. She is survived by her husband, Phillip Randolph of the home; her son, Patrick (Paula) Randolph of Wirtz, Virginia; her daughter, Karington Randolph of the home; her grandchildren, Liam, Peyton, and Luke; and her sister, Carol Kelley of Roanoke, Virginia.
Kathy had a proud 43 year career as an R.N. and was a head nurse involved in creating many departments. After graduating from Jefferson High School, Kathy attended Roanoke College in the Community Hospital School of Nursing, being the first in her family to finish college. Kathy was feisty, firm, loyal, and protective of her family. She was a talented artist, decorator, and cook. She very much enjoyed shopping and entertaining.
She will be sorely missed by extended family, coworkers, and her furry friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Angels of Assisi in Roanoke, Virginia. A memorial service for Kathy will be held at Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke, Virginia, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. At the family's request, face coverings and social distancing will be required. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com
for the Randolph family.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Service, Southport, N.C., (910) 457-6944.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 9, 2020.