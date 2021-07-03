Kathy DeHart Cole
February 10, 1954 - June 29, 2021
Kathy DeHart Cole left this world suddenly on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at age 67. She was born in Warner Robins, Georgia, on February 10, 1954, to William Leon (deceased) and Ethelda Margie DeHart.
She is survived by her husband, Barry; their three children, Charlie (Melissa), Christy and Nick (Dyann); as well as by her siblings, Melinda Powell (Steve), Alan DeHart (Kim) and Mike DeHart (Rocio). "Nana K" leaves behind grandchildren, Jacob, Brian, Jada, Brianna, Jaxon, Scarlette, Brennen, and Lila, as well as many much loved cousins, nieces and nephews. She was a caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
After graduating from high school, Kathy married Barry Cole in 1972, and over the next 49 years they built a life and business together. She and Barry worked closely in the United Country/A.B. Cole and Associates auction and real estate business for over 45 years and she was the former Executive Director for the Virginia Auctioneers Association, and closely associated with the National Auctioneers Association. In 2019, she was inducted into the VAA Hall of Fame. She was much loved by all who worked for and with her.
Kathy accepted Jesus at a very young age, and she was known to be loving, kind, and committed to her Lord. She loved cruise vacations, spending time at the beach, travel with Barry and particularly relished cooking and spending time with family and friends. All who knew her remarked on her tender heart and her love for all people.
Kathy served as secretary to Ruffin Alphin, Senior Pastor of Westminster Reformed Presbyterian Church for several years, and she later served on the WIC Board (Women in the Church).
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Westminster Reformed Presbyterian Church, 3488 Godwin Blvd., Suffolk, VA 23434. The service will follow at 3 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Ruffin Alphin. Services can also be watched live at https://youtu.be/vYQxlWW_-Zs
. Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Bethlehem Church of the Brethren Cemetery, 4250 Bethlehem Rd., Boones Mill, VA 24065, with the Rev. Randy Pizzino officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westminster Reformed Presbyterian Church or the Western Tidewater Free Clinic, 2019 Meade Pkwy, Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 3, 2021.