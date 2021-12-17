Kathy Dean Jones Collins



December 15, 1944 - December 15, 2021



Kathy Dean Jones Collins, 77, of Roanoke formerly of Covington, went to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Evelyn Jones and her sister, Judith Huffman.



Kathy is survived by her husband, Clint Collins; daughters, Ginger Seay and (Chip) and Anne Noble; grandsons, Nicholas Soloff, Christopher Soloff, Jonnathan Barnhill (Abby), and Jeremy Barlow; great-grandchildren, Anthony Mizell Jr. (AJ), Ally Mizell, Nova Rylee Barnhill; brothers, Jimmie Jones (Noreen), Buddy Jones (Charlotte); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Salem Educational Foundation and Alumni Association. Services will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Villa Heights Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke Virginia



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 17, 2021.