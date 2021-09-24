Kathy Lawrence Edwards



June 7, 1960 - September 16, 2021



Kathy Lawrence Edwards of Greensboro, North Carolina, formerly of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the age of 61. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Eldon Grant Lawrence, mother, Barbara France Looney, and mother-in-law, Sue Edwards.



She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years Danny Edwards; son, Daniel Edwards; daughter, Lilia Edwards; sisters, Patsy Lawrence and Bonnie, Kimberly Lawrence and fiancé, Mike Hensley, Teressa Jones and husband Will; brother, William Looney Jr.; father-in-law, David Edwards Sr.; brother-in-law, David Edwards and wife Robin; sister-in-law, Mary Edwards; nieces, Bre Rundel, and Myesha Logan; nephews, Daniel Falls Jr., Brian Fuller, and Darion Logan; uncle, Joseph France Jr.; aunt, Brenda Peyton; special friends, Krista Amore, manager, Bernadette Young, and Vivian Scholz Wilder.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 2 until 5 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Peters Creek Road Chapel. Services will be held Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Peters Creek Road Chapel. Interment will follow services at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road



Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 24, 2021.