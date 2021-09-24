Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathy Lawrence Edwards
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Kathy Lawrence Edwards

June 7, 1960 - September 16, 2021

Kathy Lawrence Edwards of Greensboro, North Carolina, formerly of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the age of 61. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Eldon Grant Lawrence, mother, Barbara France Looney, and mother-in-law, Sue Edwards.

She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years Danny Edwards; son, Daniel Edwards; daughter, Lilia Edwards; sisters, Patsy Lawrence and Bonnie, Kimberly Lawrence and fiancé, Mike Hensley, Teressa Jones and husband Will; brother, William Looney Jr.; father-in-law, David Edwards Sr.; brother-in-law, David Edwards and wife Robin; sister-in-law, Mary Edwards; nieces, Bre Rundel, and Myesha Logan; nephews, Daniel Falls Jr., Brian Fuller, and Darion Logan; uncle, Joseph France Jr.; aunt, Brenda Peyton; special friends, Krista Amore, manager, Bernadette Young, and Vivian Scholz Wilder.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 2 until 5 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Peters Creek Road Chapel. Services will be held Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Simpson Funeral Home Peters Creek Road Chapel. Interment will follow services at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, Peters Creek Road Chapel
5160 Peters Creek, Roanoke, VA
Sep
27
Service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, Peters Creek Road Chapel
5160 Peters Creek, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simpson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.