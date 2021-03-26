Kathy Sisson Journell
January 23, 1950 - March 23, 2021
Kathy Sisson Journell, 71, of Roanoke, Va., passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
A celebration of Kathy's life will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem, Va., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Pastor Ben Lockhart will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 26, 2021.