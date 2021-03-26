Menu
Kathy Sisson Journell
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Kathy Sisson Journell

January 23, 1950 - March 23, 2021

Kathy Sisson Journell, 71, of Roanoke, Va., passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

A celebration of Kathy's life will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem, Va., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Pastor Ben Lockhart will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Mar
27
Service
11:00a.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
I have such fond memories of visiting with Kathy and Carol after my Dad married Frieda. They were both so sweet to me.. they made me feel like I belonged. Kathy was a dear person... she will be missed...
Judi Hiner Huffman
March 28, 2021
