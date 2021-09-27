Katie Rupe Cook, 92, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Nannie Rupe; son, Wayne Cook; and brother, Bobby Rupe.
Katie is survived by her husband of 73 years, Howard M. Cook Jr.; children, Allen Cook (Francis), Melvin Cook, Linda Cooke, Brenda Adams (Denny), and Deedra Choate (Dale); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will have a visitation from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Simpson Funeral Home, followed by a Chapel Service on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11 a.m. also at the Funeral Home.