Katie Rupe Cook
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Katie Rupe Cook

July 31,1929 - September 24, 2021

Katie Rupe Cook, 92, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Nannie Rupe; son, Wayne Cook; and brother, Bobby Rupe.

Katie is survived by her husband of 73 years, Howard M. Cook Jr.; children, Allen Cook (Francis), Melvin Cook, Linda Cooke, Brenda Adams (Denny), and Deedra Choate (Dale); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will have a visitation from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Simpson Funeral Home, followed by a Chapel Service on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11 a.m. also at the Funeral Home.

Simpson Funeral home

5160 Peter Creek Rd., NW, Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Sep
29
Service
11:00a.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
