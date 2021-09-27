Katie Rupe Cook



July 31,1929 - September 24, 2021



Katie Rupe Cook, 92, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Nannie Rupe; son, Wayne Cook; and brother, Bobby Rupe.



Katie is survived by her husband of 73 years, Howard M. Cook Jr.; children, Allen Cook (Francis), Melvin Cook, Linda Cooke, Brenda Adams (Denny), and Deedra Choate (Dale); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



The family will have a visitation from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Simpson Funeral Home, followed by a Chapel Service on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11 a.m. also at the Funeral Home.



Simpson Funeral home



5160 Peter Creek Rd., NW, Roanoke, VA 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 27, 2021.