Katie Tucker Lundy
Katie Tucker Lundy, age 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday February 24, 2021, at the Friendship Health and Rehab Center South in Roanoke, Virginia.
Mrs. Lundy was born in South Carolina, on February 4, 1930, to Robert and Virginia Mink Tucker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Lundy.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Donna Lundy of Roanoke, Virginia, and Dennis and Elena Lundy of Gulf Shores, Alabama; sister, Lettie Mae Horton of Austinville, Virginia; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bud and Shirley Tucker of Pelham, North Carolina, and Bobby and Ada Lou Tucker of Winchester, Virginia; two grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, four step great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Haven of Rest Church with the Rev. David Spivey, the Rev. Keith Ledford and Dr. Mark Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Haven of Rest Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until time for the funeral service at the Haven of Rest Church.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to the staff of Friendship Health and Rehab Center and the Cave Springs Place for the love and special care they gave to their mom.
Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 27, 2021.