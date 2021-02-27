Menu
Katie Tucker Lundy
FUNERAL HOME
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA
Katie Tucker Lundy

Katie Tucker Lundy, age 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday February 24, 2021, at the Friendship Health and Rehab Center South in Roanoke, Virginia.

Mrs. Lundy was born in South Carolina, on February 4, 1930, to Robert and Virginia Mink Tucker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Lundy.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Donna Lundy of Roanoke, Virginia, and Dennis and Elena Lundy of Gulf Shores, Alabama; sister, Lettie Mae Horton of Austinville, Virginia; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bud and Shirley Tucker of Pelham, North Carolina, and Bobby and Ada Lou Tucker of Winchester, Virginia; two grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, four step great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Haven of Rest Church with the Rev. David Spivey, the Rev. Keith Ledford and Dr. Mark Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Haven of Rest Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. until time for the funeral service at the Haven of Rest Church.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to the staff of Friendship Health and Rehab Center and the Cave Springs Place for the love and special care they gave to their mom.

A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Haven of Rest Church
VA
Feb
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Haven of Rest Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of your mother’s passing. Prayers for the peace of beautiful memories. God bless, Penny & Craig Hodge
Neighbor
March 1, 2021
So very sorry to hear of your Mom's passing, prayers for you Randy and the rest of your family
Chuck Darr
February 27, 2021
We would like to offer our sincere sympathy to the family. Katie was a dear friend to us over the past few years at Friendship. Mom is truly going to miss her as we all will. May you find comfort in the Lord during this time of loss. Love & Prayers, Oleta (Room 104), Bill, Linda, & Lisa
Oleta & Bill Basham and Family
February 27, 2021
Wish I could have been with you today to tell you in person how much I loved your mom. She and your father were dear friends to my parents and she baked Brady's favorite butterscotch pies which he loved! I will miss her sweet smile and lovely memories she often shared. May God give you comfort during this time.




Frances Mink Turner
Family
February 27, 2021
So sorry for the loss! I am a housekeeper at Friendship south and I loved cleaning Mrs. Lundy's room! I really enjoyed talking laughing and sharing tears with her the 11 months I've been working here. She will be greatly missed and always be in my heart! God bless
Gary Bayne
February 27, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss and prayers for all of you.
Butch Reeves
Friend
February 27, 2021
Sorry for your loss, may you have peace.
Bud & Nikki Jones
Neighbor
February 27, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Katie was a fine Lady...she was do sweet. Sending prayers to the family. GOD bless all of you.
Sallie Easter Marshall
February 27, 2021
Randy and Donna, We're praying for you and your family in this difficult time. What a joy to know she is now celebrating with our Lord and Savior. Our Love to you.
Elizabeth and Barry Agnew
Friend
February 27, 2021
Randy and Donna and family. So very sorry for the loss of your mother. Thoughts and prayers brother.
Fred and Mary Lou Odum
Friend
February 27, 2021
Randy, Dennis, and family. I am sorry to hear about your precious Mom. Prayers for you.
Nancy Wiseman
Friend
February 26, 2021
I am sorry to hear about the passing of Katie. She and I graduated together from Galax High School in the Class of 1946. I remember we would go to the auditorium of GHS (It was probably during our study hall; I cannot remember how we got permission to do this.) and study Government together. We would ask each other questions. It must have "paid off," for I think we both did well in the class. I think Katie and I were fortunate to have been members of "The Best Generation." Katie married a neighbor of mine on Edmonds Road. Then I was fortunate to have taught at GHS with Katie's sister, Lettie Mae, and to have had her son, Randy, as a student. To Katie's family, I send love, prayers, and sympathy.
Rexene Davis Spraker
Friend
February 26, 2021
