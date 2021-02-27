I am sorry to hear about the passing of Katie. She and I graduated together from Galax High School in the Class of 1946. I remember we would go to the auditorium of GHS (It was probably during our study hall; I cannot remember how we got permission to do this.) and study Government together. We would ask each other questions. It must have "paid off," for I think we both did well in the class. I think Katie and I were fortunate to have been members of "The Best Generation." Katie married a neighbor of mine on Edmonds Road. Then I was fortunate to have taught at GHS with Katie's sister, Lettie Mae, and to have had her son, Randy, as a student. To Katie's family, I send love, prayers, and sympathy.



Rexene Davis Spraker Friend February 26, 2021