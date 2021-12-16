Kaye Anne Davis Aikins
November 8, 1931 - December 13, 2021
Kaye Anne Davis Aikins, 90, of 215 Cedar Club Circle, Chapel Hill, N.C., 27517 went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 13, 2021. She passed away peacefully from natural causes at her home with her daughter, Pam at her side.
She is survived by three children, and five grandchildren, Pamela Aikins Pierce of Danville, Va., and children, William David Pierce Jr., Joseph Madison Pierce, Joshua Logan Pierce, Michael Ashton Pierce; John William Davis Aikins, of Danville, Va., and son, Henry Cowan Aikins, and William Robert Aikins II, also of Danville, Va. She was predeceased by one son, William Delay Aikins, and one grandson, William Davis "Billy" Aikins. She is also survived by a sister, Pamela Alice Davis, and nieces, Alice Burress Sarlls, Glenna Burress Patton, and Kay D Burress King.
Kaye Anne was born on Wednesday, November 8, 1931, the daughter of the late John W. "Bill" Davis, and Alice Anna Grumke Davis. She was born in Texas, and moved to Roanoke, Va., at the age of four, where she grew up. She graduated with an undergraduate degree and a master's degree, both in education, from the University of Mississippi. She married William R. "Bill" Aikins on June 25, 1955. They built their lives around their family and friends in Danville, Va., Durham, N.C., and Sea Island, Ga.
Kaye Anne loved spending time with family and friends, entertaining, and was involved in many different organizations within her community over the years including the Danville Museum, Caring House, YWCA, YMCA, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, The Debutante Ball Society of Durham, N.C., Junior League of Durham, N.C., Garden Club of Danville, Wednesday Club of Danville, UNC Chapel Hill Rams Club, and contributed time and resources to help enhance the Duke University Medical Center. In 1978, she was appointed as a member of the Citizens' Advisory Committee on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion during John N. Dalton's term as governor.
Funeral service will be held in the chapel at Townes Funeral Home, in Danville, Va., on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. with burial service at Mountain View Cemetery immediately following. The family will receive friends and family at Crema and Vine, 1009 Main Street, Danville, Va., at 12 p.m.
Funeral Arrangements by Townes Funeral Home, 215 W. Main St., Danville, Va.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 16, 2021.