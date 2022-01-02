Menu
Kayla Nicole Wilson
1991 - 2021
BORN
1991
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Kayla Nicole Wilson

July 4, 1991 - December 29, 2021

Kayla Nicole Wilson, 30, of Roanoke passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021. She was born July 4, 1991 in Roanoke, Va. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank F. Jr. and Darlene S. Wilson; Chesley S. Jr. and Ruth Y. Adams; and special cousins, Justin Lookaddoo and Cody Conner.

Kayla loved to sing and dance. She loved her family and friends and was a very trusting individual who always expressed the love that she had in her heart. She showed her love for others by always putting them first. Kayla loved her dog Papi and cherished the love that he had for her.

She is survived by her parents, Frank F. Wilson III and Nancy Adams Wilson; brother, Bradley S. Wilson; sister, Marissa L. Wilson; nephew, Gabriel D. Wilson; several aunts and uncles; and her beloved special pet, Papi.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 in Sherwood Memorial Park by the Rev. Troy Mays. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. 366-0707

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Service
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, Peters Creek Road Chapel
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Jan
4
Graveside service
3:00p.m. - 3:45p.m.
Sherwood Memorial Park
1250 East Main Street, Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
