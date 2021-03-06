Menu
Kaylee Nicole Hopkins
1999 - 2021
BORN
1999
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Kaylee Nicole Hopkins

November 5, 1999 - March 4, 2021

Kaylee Nicole Hopkins, 21, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, after losing her battle with addiction. She was born on November 5, 1999 in Roanoke, Va. to her mother, Alexis Copus, and the late Aaron Hopkins.

Kaylee attended Hidden Valley High School in Roanoke, Va. Throughout her school years, she enjoyed playing softball, soccer, and basketball. Kaylee loved all animals, especially her dog, Snoop, and would often talk about being a Veterinarian. She spent her last days volunteering at her church, United Christian Inner City Ministry. As Kaylee struggled with her addiction, she felt that God called her to help others.

She is survived by her mother, Alexis Copus; five brothers, Adam, Bryce, Liam, Colton, and Brayden, all of Roanoke; paternal grandparents, Rick and Tonda Hopkins; maternal grandparents, Arthur and Wanita Cox, and Eric Coble; several special aunts and uncles, Erikka, Diana, Darla, Mamie, Wayne, and Alex; and great-grandparents, Beatrice Coble and Emma Johnson.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Mike English officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Copper Hill Cemetery. She was loved by many and will be missed forever!

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Mar
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave. , Roanoke, VA
Kaylee u will be missed by many of ur friends out here. U was definitely taken way too soon baby girl, u were such a nice caring good person.....fly high
Brandon W.
March 13, 2021
Alexis, we are truly sorry for your loss.Remembering Kaylee Nicole!! wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts. Sending love and big hugs to everyone on this difficult time!!
Steven&Elenora
March 9, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Please know you're in my prayers. Words just cannot tell you how my heart hurts for you all.
Vickie S Sword
March 8, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. This is a club no parent wants to forced into. My husband and I lost our only child, Michelle in 2018. Michelle was 32 and an alcoholic. Addictions aren't suffered alone, but by the whole family. My prayers are with you.
DEBBIE ARNOLD
March 8, 2021
Alexis, I´m very sorry to hear of the passing of your daughter. I cannot imagine the pain that you feel losing a child but I can relate to the pain you all are going through losing someone to addiction. (I feel that her story is so similar to my brothers.) I pray that you all are able to find peace and comfort during these hard times.
Maria Watson
March 7, 2021
My condolences to Kaylee family you will be my prayers I truely going to miss Kaylee
Elizabeth L Woods
March 7, 2021
I'll always remember Kaylee a sweet beautiful compassionate woman. Thinking and praying for you all during this difficult time.
Kayla
March 7, 2021
Love, Kayla Droney
March 7, 2021
We are very sorry for your loss. Our hearts, prayers and thoughts are with the family. May God bring you peace and comfort.
Signe & Brian
March 7, 2021
Rick, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Words can not express how bad we feel for you and your family.
Buddy and Rhonda Rader
March 6, 2021
Jeremy wants to send his condolences to the family and friends of Kaylee Hopkins, she was an awesome person and an even greater friend, and she'll be missed dearly. Taken too soon, she'll forever be in our hearts!
Jeremy Darby
March 6, 2021
My heart goes out to the family.im very sorry for your lost.she was a very beauitful young lady. God bless everyone.i will be praying for you all.
March 6, 2021
