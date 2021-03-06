Kaylee Nicole Hopkins
November 5, 1999 - March 4, 2021
Kaylee Nicole Hopkins, 21, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, after losing her battle with addiction. She was born on November 5, 1999 in Roanoke, Va. to her mother, Alexis Copus, and the late Aaron Hopkins.
Kaylee attended Hidden Valley High School in Roanoke, Va. Throughout her school years, she enjoyed playing softball, soccer, and basketball. Kaylee loved all animals, especially her dog, Snoop, and would often talk about being a Veterinarian. She spent her last days volunteering at her church, United Christian Inner City Ministry. As Kaylee struggled with her addiction, she felt that God called her to help others.
She is survived by her mother, Alexis Copus; five brothers, Adam, Bryce, Liam, Colton, and Brayden, all of Roanoke; paternal grandparents, Rick and Tonda Hopkins; maternal grandparents, Arthur and Wanita Cox, and Eric Coble; several special aunts and uncles, Erikka, Diana, Darla, Mamie, Wayne, and Alex; and great-grandparents, Beatrice Coble and Emma Johnson.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Mike English officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Copper Hill Cemetery. She was loved by many and will be missed forever!
