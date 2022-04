Kelly B. CantrellMarch 17, 2021Kelly B. Cantrell, 88, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021.Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow with Military Honors at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com