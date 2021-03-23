Menu
Kendra Ann Tyree
ABOUT
Rockbridge County High School
FUNERAL HOME
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
Kendra Ann Tyree

March 17, 2021

Kendra Ann Tyree, 44, of Glasgow passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Kendra was a graduate of Rockbridge County High School.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Cridlin.

Survivors include her son, TJ Tyree-Cridlin; daughter, Alicia Sue Tyree; mother, Sharon Alicia Tyree, all of Glasgow; father, David Arnold Tyree and stepmother, Missy Tyree of East Stroudsburg, Pa.; sister, Shawna Tyree of Salem; brother, David Tyree Jr. of Bethlehem, Pa.; stepsister, Misty Willie of East Stroudsburg, Pa.; and many family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan with the Rev. James Saunders officiating.

Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Buchanan. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145, Buchanan, VA
Mar
26
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145, Buchanan, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
To the family, friends and loved ones, you have my deepest sympathies. Keeping you all in prayer. Rest in Peace Kendra.
Natalie Hartwill-Harris
March 26, 2021
To the Tyree Family, During this difficult time, we would like to extend to you our heartfelt condolences. May our Lord comfort you and your loved ones. Rest In Peace, Kendra
Barbara W. Johnson and Family
March 23, 2021
Dear David and Tyree Family; We the Jackson family send our deepest sympathy, May she Rest in Peace. [email protected] Noma Jackson Knopp and family.
Noma Jackson Knopp
March 23, 2021
To family and friends, you have my deepest condolences and prayers, in the very difficult time. God Bless
Jane Turpin Smith
March 23, 2021
