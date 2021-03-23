Kendra Ann Tyree
March 17, 2021
Kendra Ann Tyree, 44, of Glasgow passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Kendra was a graduate of Rockbridge County High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Cridlin.
Survivors include her son, TJ Tyree-Cridlin; daughter, Alicia Sue Tyree; mother, Sharon Alicia Tyree, all of Glasgow; father, David Arnold Tyree and stepmother, Missy Tyree of East Stroudsburg, Pa.; sister, Shawna Tyree of Salem; brother, David Tyree Jr. of Bethlehem, Pa.; stepsister, Misty Willie of East Stroudsburg, Pa.; and many family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan with the Rev. James Saunders officiating.
Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Buchanan. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
or 540-254-3000.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 23, 2021.