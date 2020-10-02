Akers Sr.Kenneth AllenJanuary 8, 1932September 22, 2020Kenneth Allen Akers Sr., a native of Christiansburg, Va., passed away at the age of 88, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in Port Orange, Florida, where he resided. He was born in Floyd, Va., on January 8, 1932, and moved to Northern Virginia at age 24, where he raised his family before retiring to Florida.He enlisted in the United States Army in 1950 at the age of 18 and served his country honorably in the Korean War. He received the Korean Service Medal with six bronze campaign stars, a Korean Presidential Unit Citation, and other service and campaign medals for his courageous service. He belonged to the American Legion Riders Association, Va., Chapter Warrenton Post 72, the Partisans Motorcycle Club, Warrenton Va., and the Eagles Club, Daytona Beach Fla. He was a passionate Harley-Davidson enthusiast who loved riding and building custom bikes. His motorcycle friends called him "Immortal" which was proudly emblazoned on the back of his leather jacket. He participated in one of the annual bike events to Sturgis, South Dakota. He was initiated into the Painters and Allied Trades International Union, District Council No 51 as a Glazier on June 1, 1959. He retired in 1999 after 40 years of respected construction work throughout Northern Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Guam. In the late 1960s he put new glass in the United States capital and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy took him on a personal tour of the White House.Ken was preceded in death by parents, Don and Aletha Akers; his wife, Margaret McKinney Akers; brothers, Calvin and Alvin Akers; and sisters, Ruth and Leona Darlene Akers.Ken is survived by son, Kenneth Akers Jr. (Nancy); daughters, Deborah Akers-Cordivano (Vince), Kathy Null (Keith), Dianne Pope (Fred), and Carolyn Jenkins (Ron); aunt, Esther Griffith; sister, Maybelline Holcomb (late husband, Alfred Holcomb); brothers, Eugene (Thelma), Leon (Virgie), and Larry (Sharon); grandchildren, Josh Null (Erin), Nikki Jenkins, Bradley Akers (Liz), Zach Akers, Kirk Jenkins and Christian Jenkins; six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his best friend and beloved dog Rigid III.Ken will be remembered and missed for his deep love of family and friends, positive attitude, amazing laughter and wit, funny one-liners and jokes, love of his country, and common sense counsel and support.The viewing will be held at the Horne Funeral Home, 1300 N. Franklin Street, Christiansburg, VA 24037, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, beginning with a private viewing for family from 2 until 3:30 p.m., and a public viewing from 4 until 6 p.m.Burial with military honors, will be on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Duncan Cemetery on White Rock Road, Willis, Floyd County, Va.