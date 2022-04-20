Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth Maynard "Cowboy" Cooper
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory - Radford
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Kenneth Maynard "Cowboy" Cooper

June 19, 1939 - April 15, 2022

Kenneth "Cowboy" M. Cooper, 82, of Radford, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022.

He was retired from R. J. Reynolds after 33 years. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Thomas and Annie Mamie Cooper; and sister, Betty Yokeley.

Survivors include his special friend and partner of 19 years, Edna P. Buckner Ford and her family who thought there was no other person like him; sons and daughter-in-law, Gary and Rita Cooper, Randy Cooper, and Jeff Cooper; daughter, Kendra Farmer; five grandchildren; special Shih Tzu, Abby; nephew, Dale Scott; special first cousin, Jackie Cooper; and many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank Carilion Hospice for all the care they gave Cowboy.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Carilion NRV Hospice.

Per his request services will be private.

The Cooper family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory - Radford
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory - Radford.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Kenny was my Uncle.He was always a Great Guy .He loved to take me and my Brother fishing and hunting with him. He always came with my Dad and Brother up to our dad's old home place to deer hunt in Endicott.We had some really good times. I am really going to miss him. RIP Uncle Kenny !
Keith Scott
April 19, 2022
Known Kenny since he Came to Radford , working and helping on a local farm. you couldn't ask for a better friend , hunted together, did gardening together (which he loved his gardening) . Shared lot of stories picking berries or just sitting over a cup of coffee. Kenny made so many friends in the Radford area because of his kind ways. He will be sadly missed my Many. Me included. Rest in Peace My Friend...
Jackie Ratcliffe
Friend
April 19, 2022
Ken was and always been one of my best friends we worked together for several years we hunted and bowled together he will surely be missed
Eddie Payne
Friend
April 18, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results