Kenneth Maynard "Cowboy" Cooper
June 19, 1939 - April 15, 2022
Kenneth "Cowboy" M. Cooper, 82, of Radford, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022.
He was retired from R. J. Reynolds after 33 years. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Thomas and Annie Mamie Cooper; and sister, Betty Yokeley.
Survivors include his special friend and partner of 19 years, Edna P. Buckner Ford and her family who thought there was no other person like him; sons and daughter-in-law, Gary and Rita Cooper, Randy Cooper, and Jeff Cooper; daughter, Kendra Farmer; five grandchildren; special Shih Tzu, Abby; nephew, Dale Scott; special first cousin, Jackie Cooper; and many other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank Carilion Hospice for all the care they gave Cowboy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Carilion NRV Hospice.
Per his request services will be private.
The Cooper family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 20, 2022.