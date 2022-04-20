Known Kenny since he Came to Radford , working and helping on a local farm. you couldn't ask for a better friend , hunted together, did gardening together (which he loved his gardening) . Shared lot of stories picking berries or just sitting over a cup of coffee. Kenny made so many friends in the Radford area because of his kind ways. He will be sadly missed my Many. Me included. Rest in Peace My Friend...

Jackie Ratcliffe Friend April 19, 2022