MATTERN
Kenneth Dale
October 2, 2020
Kenneth Dale Mattern, 67, of Roanoke, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 2, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Virginia Mattern, and a brother, Brian Mattern.
Ken retired from Roanoke City Sheriff's Office in December of 2009.
Surviving are his daughter, Kristi Mattern; son-in-law, Mike Witcher; grandsons, Patrick Etter, Michael Witcher, Andrew Witcher and Jaxson Witcher; and brothers, David Mattern and wife Tina, and Dennis Mattern and wife, Beth.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at The Church of St. Peter and St. Paul with Pastor Tom Reeves officiating. The family will receive visitors from 5 p.m. on Thursday until the service time. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks are to be worn. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 6, 2020.